Bung Karno’s tax policy in line with that of Jokowi!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, revealed that policy transparency had been achieved in her cabinet during the period 2001-2004. Megawati said the initial concept of policy transparency had been introduced for decades by his father, who was also the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno. In 1965, Mega says, Bung Karno published the 1965 Perppu No. 2 concerning the abolition of secrets for tax apparatuses. Through this regulation, all banks were required to provide information deemed necessary by the government. “Now people are fan of transparency, in fact Bung Karno introduced the concept of tax transparency from 1965,” Megawati said in a webinar hosted by Pelita Harapan University on Friday (5/28/2021) . Then the tax transparency policy, Megawati said, continued to be reformed under her leadership as President of the Republic of Indonesia at the time. This is done by forming a Unique Identification Number (SIN) rule. << Alhamdulillah, the fiscal NAS is enshrined in Law No. 19 of 2001 on the State Budget for 2002. In addition to the taxes on the SIN included in the law, it is also adopted by Presidential Decree 72 of 2004, one of which aims to increase state tax revenues through the tax NAS, ”he explained. In addition, by this time, the concept of amending the Law on General Provisions and Tax Procedures (KUP) had also been finalized, incorporating the concept of SIN tax into it. The KUP law was later passed by the DPR through Law number 28 of 2007. However, it turns out that this law, Megawati said, still has obstacles, namely that there are other laws. which still regulate confidentiality, such as banking law. Nonetheless, those issues, Megawati said, were subsequently resolved under President Joko Widodo’s leadership with the release of Perppu No. 1/2017, which was later stipulated as Law No. 9 of 2017. The law No. 9 of 2017 in question concerns the stipulation of government regulation instead of the law No. 1 of 2017 regarding access to financial information for tax purposes in the law. “These problems were finally resolved by Joko Widodo with the Perppu number 1 of 2017, which was ratified by the DPR by the law number 9 of 2017 as a refinement of the law 28 of 2007,” Megawati explained. “So Perppu 2 of 1965, Law number 19 of 2001, Keppres 72 of 2004 and Law number 9 of 2017, I think are a straight line series because tax management should be done,” Megawati continued. In general, Megawati said, the NAS tax has broader benefits than revenue, as it can prevent and eradicate corruption and increase state revenue in a systemic manner. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos