Narendra Modi Govt Provides Financial Support to Parents of 67 Journalists Who Lost Their Lives Due to COVID-19





The only purpose of journalism is service – Mahatma Gandhi For the past year and a half, healthcare workers have spared no effort to serve the nation by saving lives, risking theirs. Police, military and journalists have followed a similar trail in carrying out their duties and braving the invisible and seemingly invincible enemy in the foreground. Journalism as a profession essentially requires courage to unravel the truth that someone somewhere is trying to hide and face the challenges that come along the way. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, made the circumstances even more trying. The government on Thursday approved the extension of financial assistance to the families of 67 journalists who have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Andhra Pradesh Govt announces Rs 5 Lakh for the families of journalists who succumb to COVID-19. Journalists and their families can request assistance under the Journalist Protection Scheme (JWS) through the PIB website at:https://accreditation.pib.gov. in / jws / default.aspx. Relief package as part of the journalist protection program of the I&B ministry: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Press Information Office (GDP) under the direction of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, compiled and collated the details journalists who lost their lives due to the pandemic between 2020-21. In a suo-moto movement, the government has launched a special campaign to provide financial assistance to the families of journalists under the Journalists’ Protection Scheme (JSW). Thus, on the proposal of the JSW committee headed by Amit Khare, secretary of the I&B ministry, financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh will be provided to all the families of journalists who have died due to Covid-19. The central government extended its assistance to 41 families of journalists during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and this has not yet reached 67. What is the journalist protection regime? The Journalist Protection Program is an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which entered into force on March 28, 2018 to provide support to journalists and their families. Within the framework of this program, any journalist within the meaning of the law on journalists working in the fields of print, electronics, television, radio, publishing, reporting, photography , full-time or part-time, or self-employed is entitled to urgent ex gratia relief from the Indian government. Weekly JWS meetings to process and review requests: The Journalist Protection Regime Committee has decided to hold weekly JWS meetings so that requests for financial assistance under the regime can be dealt with effectively. The JSW committee also yesterday examined the applications of approximately 11 families of journalists who died for reasons other than Covid-19. The JWS meeting brought together members, including the Senior Director General of GDP, Jaideep Bhatnagar, and Deputy Secretary of the I&B Ministry, Vikram Sahay. Journalists representing the Committee: Santosh Thakur, Amit Kumar, Umeshwar Kumar, Sarjana Sharma were also present at the meeting. How to register? The Press Information Office has proactively contacted the families of many journalists who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and guided them on the plan and on filing complaints. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 at 4:07 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website latestly.com).







