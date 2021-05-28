Politics
Wolf Warrior diplomacy has made China the world’s most menacing online troll – Byline Times
China’s attacks on critics are the actions of a rogue superpower, says CJ Werleman
The Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, has completely transformed the way Beijing executes its foreign policy.
Fleeing from his predecessors to avoid controversy and confrontation, China’s “life president” adopted a combative and confrontational rhetoric to advance national strategic interests, a strategy otherwise known as “wolf warrior diplomacy.” .
Invented from Chinese action film Wolf warrior 2 which portrays a hyper-masculine Chinese soldier facing the world, wolf warrior diplomacy has made China a global tyrant; one who is now ready to flex his military, economic and diplomatic might against anyone he sees as a threat.
In the past six months alone, China has threatened Taiwan with a military invasion; inserted armed “fishing boats” in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines; pro-democracy activists imprisoned in Hong Kong; rooted its military presence on a chain of illegally seized islands in the South China Sea; expanded its illegal colonial projects in Tibet, Bhutan and Xinjiang; and engaged in shooting skirmishes with the Indian Army in the Himalayas.
Xi Jinping has put China on a war footing and the Asian superpower is ready to avenge its “century of humiliation”. This caused Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia to feel heightened anxiety, with Manila comparing China’s actions to the annexation of Czechoslovakia by the Nazi Germans, while Canberra told Australians to prepare for war.
This is the China we find in the real world today: a nuclear bully who increasingly resembles the Rambo-esque character portrayed in Wolf warrior 2.
Why the anti-imperial leftEnd up denying the genocide?
Online hacking and trolling
The China we find in the online world is just as aggressive and combative.
Essentially, Xi Jinping made Beijing the world’s biggest internet troll. His government is using social media and state-controlled English-language news media to deceive critics and opponents with cynical memes, sound pick-ups and propagandized tropes.
A recent example of this lagging wolf warrior took place during Israel’s bombing campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza last week, which killed more than 250 Palestinian civilians when a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Affairs foreign tweeted: The United States says it cares about the human rights of Muslims. But he turns a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinian Muslims during the recent clashes between Israel and Palestine.
This tweet can only be interpreted as a form of rhetorical retribution for the Joe Biden administration having slammed Beijing to the United Nations a few days earlier for its persecution of its ethnic Uyghur, a Muslim minority.
China’s relentless promotion of this narrative that Washington is indifferent to the suffering of civilians in Gaza and abandoned in its duties as a world power represents more than wickedness or defensiveness, ”observes Michael Singh, senior researcher at Washington Institute for Near East Policy. This is a sign that great power competition is being fought in more parts of the world and across multiple arenas, including the more devious social media cauldrons … Washingtons should question whether Beijing’s new aggression ends up being Leave the limits of social media behind and move on to more dangerous battlefields.
China is not only waging an ideological online war against America and other rival nation states, but also against its critics, especially human rights activists and journalists, including myself and Byline Times.
Two weeks ago, the Chinese state-controlled media organization Opinions of the T-House tweeted a picture from my recent survey for Byline Times, accompanied by the words: CJ Werleman, just remember that the total Uyghur population in Xinjiang is 12 million. So you better prepare your next number under 12 million to challenge credible claims that go unrecorded between three million and nine million Uyghurs.
The Chinese waron Critics & Democracy
I responded by pointing out that a Chinese government spokesperson claimed that the current Uyghur population was only six to seven million, meaning Beijing had essentially confessed to having halved the total Uyghur population in five. years.
Last year, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused me of being a anti-chinese propagandist and notorious in China for his anti-Chinese activities in an interview he gave to an Indian newspaper.
But that’s nothing compared to others who have been on the end of Beijing’s wrath.
Drew Pavlou, an Australian university student and pro-Uyghur activist who I interviewed last year for Byline Times, after being suspended from his school under pressure from the Chinese government, has been subjected to a terrifying torrent of threats and abuse from the Chinese cyber army in recent weeks, as reported through Courier mail.
Chinese government hackers hacked his and his family’s computers, then shared this stolen financial and personal information online, while falsely accusing him of being a pedophile, a Nazi and receiving bribes -wine from the US government. the rape and death were also delivered to his parents’ home.
Uyghur migrants in Australia, Europe, Turkey and the United States have reported similar abuse and harassment by members of Chinese security agencies and pro-government hackers and trolls, including threats of harm to members of their families who remain in Xinjiang.
Authoritarianism doesn’t stop at the water’s edge, valorize Suzanne Nossel, former Assistant Under Secretary of State for International Organizations at the US Department of State.
China’s attacks on its detractors are not only symptomatic of a repressive totalitarian state, but also that of a superpower turned rogue, recalling again that the stakes of the global struggle between authoritarianism and democracy have never been also great.
Thank youto read this article
New on Byline Times? Inquire about us
Our main investigations include the Brexit Bites, the Empire and Culture War, Russian interference, the coronavirus, cronyism and the radicalization of the far right. We’re also introducing new color voices in Our Lives Matter.
Support our journalists
To have an impact, our surveys need an audience.
But emails don’t pay our journalists, nor do billionaires or intrusive ads. We are funded by reader subscription fees:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]