Wolf Warrior diplomacy has made China the world’s most menacing online troll – Byline Times

China’s attacks on critics are the actions of a rogue superpower, says CJ Werleman

The Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, has completely transformed the way Beijing executes its foreign policy.

Fleeing from his predecessors to avoid controversy and confrontation, China’s “life president” adopted a combative and confrontational rhetoric to advance national strategic interests, a strategy otherwise known as “wolf warrior diplomacy.” .

Invented from Chinese action film Wolf warrior 2 which portrays a hyper-masculine Chinese soldier facing the world, wolf warrior diplomacy has made China a global tyrant; one who is now ready to flex his military, economic and diplomatic might against anyone he sees as a threat.

In the past six months alone, China has threatened Taiwan with a military invasion; inserted armed “fishing boats” in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines; pro-democracy activists imprisoned in Hong Kong; rooted its military presence on a chain of illegally seized islands in the South China Sea; expanded its illegal colonial projects in Tibet, Bhutan and Xinjiang; and engaged in shooting skirmishes with the Indian Army in the Himalayas.

Xi Jinping has put China on a war footing and the Asian superpower is ready to avenge its “century of humiliation”. This caused Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia to feel heightened anxiety, with Manila comparing China’s actions to the annexation of Czechoslovakia by the Nazi Germans, while Canberra told Australians to prepare for war.

This is the China we find in the real world today: a nuclear bully who increasingly resembles the Rambo-esque character portrayed in Wolf warrior 2.

Why the anti-imperial left End up denying the genocide?

Online hacking and trolling

The China we find in the online world is just as aggressive and combative.

Essentially, Xi Jinping made Beijing the world’s biggest internet troll. His government is using social media and state-controlled English-language news media to deceive critics and opponents with cynical memes, sound pick-ups and propagandized tropes.

A recent example of this lagging wolf warrior took place during Israel’s bombing campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza last week, which killed more than 250 Palestinian civilians when a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Affairs foreign tweeted: The United States says it cares about the human rights of Muslims. But he turns a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinian Muslims during the recent clashes between Israel and Palestine.

This tweet can only be interpreted as a form of rhetorical retribution for the Joe Biden administration having slammed Beijing to the United Nations a few days earlier for its persecution of its ethnic Uyghur, a Muslim minority.

China’s relentless promotion of this narrative that Washington is indifferent to the suffering of civilians in Gaza and abandoned in its duties as a world power represents more than wickedness or defensiveness, ”observes Michael Singh, senior researcher at Washington Institute for Near East Policy. This is a sign that great power competition is being fought in more parts of the world and across multiple arenas, including the more devious social media cauldrons … Washingtons should question whether Beijing’s new aggression ends up being Leave the limits of social media behind and move on to more dangerous battlefields.

China is not only waging an ideological online war against America and other rival nation states, but also against its critics, especially human rights activists and journalists, including myself and Byline Times.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese state-controlled media organization Opinions of the T-House tweeted a picture from my recent survey for Byline Times, accompanied by the words: CJ Werleman, just remember that the total Uyghur population in Xinjiang is 12 million. So you better prepare your next number under 12 million to challenge credible claims that go unrecorded between three million and nine million Uyghurs.

The Chinese war on Critics & Democracy

I responded by pointing out that a Chinese government spokesperson claimed that the current Uyghur population was only six to seven million, meaning Beijing had essentially confessed to having halved the total Uyghur population in five. years.

Last year, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused me of being a anti-chinese propagandist and notorious in China for his anti-Chinese activities in an interview he gave to an Indian newspaper.

But that’s nothing compared to others who have been on the end of Beijing’s wrath.

Drew Pavlou, an Australian university student and pro-Uyghur activist who I interviewed last year for Byline Times, after being suspended from his school under pressure from the Chinese government, has been subjected to a terrifying torrent of threats and abuse from the Chinese cyber army in recent weeks, as reported through Courier mail.

Chinese government hackers hacked his and his family’s computers, then shared this stolen financial and personal information online, while falsely accusing him of being a pedophile, a Nazi and receiving bribes -wine from the US government. the rape and death were also delivered to his parents’ home.

Uyghur migrants in Australia, Europe, Turkey and the United States have reported similar abuse and harassment by members of Chinese security agencies and pro-government hackers and trolls, including threats of harm to members of their families who remain in Xinjiang.

Authoritarianism doesn’t stop at the water’s edge, valorize Suzanne Nossel, former Assistant Under Secretary of State for International Organizations at the US Department of State.

China’s attacks on its detractors are not only symptomatic of a repressive totalitarian state, but also that of a superpower turned rogue, recalling again that the stakes of the global struggle between authoritarianism and democracy have never been also great.