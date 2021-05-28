The story of the secretary general when PAN wants to join the Jokowi-Ma’ruf coalition but is blocked by Amien Rais





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of the National Mandate Party (STOVE) Eddy Soeparno has revealed that his party will join the coalition of Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres). Eddy said the incident happened exactly a few days before the PAN finally decided to join the Gerindra Party coalition with Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno. “This happened two days before the PAN announced the candidacy of Pak Prabowo-Sandi (Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno). So it was before the presidential election,” Eddy said in a virtual discussion titled ” Reading Party Dynamics & Coalition Solidity Towards 2024 “, Friday (5/28/2021). Read also: Secretary General of PAN: We must not be trapped against identity politics, it divides The Secretary General also attended this virtual discussion PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto, who are the two speakers. Continuing the story, Eddy said at that point he spoke with Hasto Kristiyanto about the plan to enter the PAN. the Jokowi coalition. However, the plan to join the coalition in the end was only a plan. This is because PAN has decided to join the Prabowo-Sandiaga coalition. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “I remember that at that time I spoke with Mas Hasto, I will reveal the secret a little. I spoke with Mas Hasto. Mas, we, God willing, will join the Mas Hasto coalition “, he said. “But because at that time we were against the veto, we finally joined Pak Prabowo-Sandi,” he added. Eddy said that at this time PAN still had a central figure, namely Amien Rais. Amien’s post at the time was that of Honorary Council Chairman. According to him, Amien has a different opinion than a number of other figures who want the PAN to join Jokowi’s coalition, including the views of PAN general chairman Zulkifli Hasan.

