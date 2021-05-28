Nick Ferrari in the overwhelming Boris Johnson declaiming ‘How dare they! ” | UK | New





The radio host mocked the continued delays in lifting the coronavirus lockdown, fearing the next stage of easing could be delayed by several months. Concerns over the new Indian variant and other viral mutations prompted Boris Johnson’s government to consider canceling the fourth stage of its June 21 release roadmap. In response to the threat of another delay in easing restrictions, Mr Ferrari embarked on a fiery on-air rant. Friday.

Mr Ferrari told LBC listeners: “How dare they! “You couldn’t run a business like this, you honestly couldn’t. He then proceeded to exchange images between a customer and a delivery company that was trying to operate with similar delays. “You know that the order you placed, we will get it to you by November, oh thank you,” Ferrari said to himself.

“Hi, I have some problems, you will have them at Christmas, oh yes. Hi, look at some problems in the factory and the warehouse of the van is down. Continuing the imaginary exchange, the host said: “Can we get it to you before Easter? Not only is the van got off, but the driver is not feeling very well. “So can we come and pick you up this summer?” “No no you can’t, I’ll go somewhere else, that’s the reality.”

“SAGE and Public Health England both say it’s a more transmissible variant, we know it has some level of vaccine leakage. “So we are in a situation where, compared to two months ago, we now have a dominant variant which both spreads faster and the vaccines are less effective against, especially after a dose and although we have really really was able to cover one dose, we don’t really have very good two-dose coverage. “I think the fourth test is there a new variant of concern that changes the risk profile is not met.” She added: “If we can just delay step four of the roadmap until we have a much higher proportion of people vaccinated with two doses, we are in a much better position.”







