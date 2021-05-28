India in talks with Pfizer for vaccine doses





The Indian government is in talks with Pfizer to get 50 million doses of the company’s coronavirus vaccine starting this summer, but it is still considering the drugmakers’ request to compensate for costs related to severe side effects, officials said. India has not given any compensation or legal liability protection to any manufacturer of coronavirus vaccines, but government officials have indicated they are likely to grant Pfizers’ claim. The pharmaceutical company has obtained compensation in several countries where its vaccine is already in use, including the United States. We are considering this request and we will make decisions in the best interests of the people and on the merits, Vinod Paul, who heads the Indian government’s immunization program, told reporters on Thursday. Officials said Pfizer was ready to supply India with 50 million doses of the vaccine from July through October and that the company had shared information about the drug’s effectiveness with Indian health authorities.

India struggles to vaccinate its people as a second wave of the coronavirus ravages the country, killing thousands a day and overwhelming medical facilities. More than 315,000 people in India have died from the virus, the third highest death toll in the world, after the United States and Brazil, but experts believe official data is a significant undercount. According to a New York Times database, only 3% of the 1.3 billion Indians have been fully vaccinated, and experts say vaccines are slow to reach rural areas of India, where the epidemic is spreading. developed. The pace of vaccinations across the country has fallen to two million vaccines a day from three million a few months ago, with health centers saying they were running out of doses and many around the country saying they couldn’t find a place to be vaccinated. Indian officials now say expanding immunizations is the only way out of the epidemic, but unlike many other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has refused to sign advance purchase agreements with them. vaccine manufacturers, believing this year that it had beaten the virus. Experts say when Indians let their guard down they found themselves defenseless against variants of the coronavirus that are believed to be more transmissible. India’s large vaccine manufacturing industry has failed to meet demand, leaving the country dependent on imported doses which are in short supply globally. Indian officials said on Thursday they would work with Pfizer to make its doses available as soon as possible.

