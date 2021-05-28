Secretary replaced before budget





ISLAMABAD:

The government on Thursday transferred Finance Secretary Dr Kamran Afzal just two weeks before the next budget is presented due to differences on administrative issues.

In his place, the government appointed Yusuf Khan – a grade 21 officer, as the new finance secretary. Khan is the fifth finance secretary during the tenure of Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was promoted to rank 21 a month ago.

Yusuf Khan does not qualify to serve in 21st grade for at least two years before being promoted to 22nd grade, sources told The Express Tribune.

Yusuf Khan is being transferred and assigned as additional secretary (in charge) of the Finance Division with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Settlements Division.

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, special assistant to the prime minister for finance and revenue, was instrumental in assigning Yusuf Khan to the post of finance secretary, the sources said. Yusuf Khan is brother-in-law of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Islamabad.

Dr Kamran Afzal was finance secretary for only five months. Yusuf Khan, who was secretary of Benazir’s income support program, is probably the only 21 rank officer in recent history to have been assigned to the post of finance secretary.

The government’s first choice for the post of finance secretary was Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, who holds the post of planning and development secretary. Sheikh preferred to serve in the planning ministry, a source told The Express Tribune.

Read: Government to increase PSDP to 900 billion rupees in next budget

The secretary of the Economic Affairs Division also did not choose to be assigned to the post of finance secretary, the sources said.

Shaukat Tarin’s temperament and the growing role of special assistant to the prime minister for finance, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, are believed to be the reasons for bureaucrats’ reluctance to take the most prestigious post in the Pakistani Secretariat, the sources said.

After taking office as Minister of Finance, Shaukat Tarin gave the green light to Dr Kamran Afzal to continue as Secretary of Finance. However, Tarin later changed his mind and requested the replacement of the finance secretary.

“It is sad that the government changes the main ministries of the economy so frequently,” said former economic adviser Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan. “When there is no stability in the economic team, then why should we expect stability in economic policies,” he added.

Shaukat Tarin is the fourth Minister of Finance appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tarin’s term was only six months, until he was elected deputy.

The finance secretary was transferred two weeks before the national budget, which is due to be released on June 11.

Read more: No tax increase for the salaried class in the budget, says Tarin

Kamran Afzal received a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Melbourne, Australia in 2011. He obtained an MA in Public Policy and Management from the University of Melbourne in 2003.

Afzal has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Production. The outgoing secretary of industries, Sohail Rajput, has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology. Rajput was appointed secretary of industries barely 10 days ago.

“It is surprising that the government has decided to transfer Afzal despite its impeccable reputation and its grip on economic matters,” a member of the federal cabinet said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said Azfal blocked the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bill for at least a year. Afzal only agreed after former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh took responsibility and approved the proposals pushed by the SBP governor, the sources said.

Yusuf Khan had been the Punjab’s finance secretary and had served with former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was also head of a UK-funded MP project, which also explains the delay in his promotion.

Yusuf Khan is from the 16th commune. Khan was also co-secretary, first in the external finance wing and then in the development wing of the Ministry of Finance many years ago.

Dr Waqar Masood Khan is now expected to play a more proactive role in the administrative affairs of the finance ministry, the sources said.

Waqar Masood will also lead negotiations with the International Monetary Fund which are at a very crucial stage.

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 28, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos