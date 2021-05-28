Indonesia wants to abandon coal-fired power plants for carbon neutrality by 2060

JAKARTA – Indonesian utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara aims to phase out coal-fired electricity as the country advances its carbon neutrality ambitions through 2060.

The accelerated schedule follows a decision earlier this month to halt construction of new coal-fired power plants as well as government plans to introduce a carbon tax.

It also follows criticism that President Joko Widodo has received from local media for failing to make a stronger commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Leaders’ Climate Summit, hosted by US President Joe. Biden in April.

Darmawan Prasojo, deputy director general of PLN, revealed the plan during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday. The company will seek to replace 1.1 gigawatts of coal-fired and gasified coal-fired power plants with renewable energy by 2025. It will also phase out a total of 49 GW of coal-fired power plants in stages by 2056.

Indonesia’s energy demand is expected to reach 1,800 terawatt-hours in 2060, of which PLN expects 53% to come from solar and wind sources. Currently, 60% of the archipelago’s energy comes from coal, while less than 1% comes from solar and wind power, according to the International Energy Agency.

“The goal by 2060 is that all power plants in Indonesia are already using clean energy,” said Prasojo. “From there, we believe we can achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.”

Indonesia, the world’s largest coal exporter by weight, has an unconditional goal of reducing emissions by 29% by 2030 under the Paris Agreement, while government officials said in March that the country hoped to reach zero net emissions by 2070.

Major developed countries – including Japan, the United States, South Korea and Europe – have declared their commitment to achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Among the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, three – Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos – made such a statement, according to Climate Action Tracker.

At another event, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, also spoke on Thursday about the phasing out of coal-fired power plants. “Fossil energy has become a common enemy [of the world]”said Luhut, known as the right-hand man of President Joko Widodo.” The Indonesian government will also be able to phase out coal-fired power plants because international banks no longer want to finance fossil fuels. “

Indonesia was the 10th largest CO2 emitter in the world, according to the IEA.

The PLN plan envisions nuclear energy as a substantial part of the energy mix. According to documents presented to parliament, nuclear energy will become a factor in 2040 “to maintain the reliability of the system as the development of nuclear technology becomes more secure”.

Indonesia has nurtured nuclear ambitions since the establishment of its National Nuclear Energy Agency in 1958. Although strong public resistance has long prevented large-scale development, Jakarta has revived its goal by including provisions in a Controversial omnibus law, passed by parliament in October, which aims to encourage private sector investment in nuclear energy.

The new PLN plan follows through on its promise to stop building new coal-fired power plants after the construction of those already under construction, reported by local media in mid-May. The new coal-fired power plants are part of the government’s plans to develop 35 GW of additional electrical capacity.

The Ministry of Finance is also considering the introduction of a carbon tax. In a document released last week outlining the economic framework and fiscal policies for next year, he said such a levy could be applied to fossil fuels and emissions from factories or vehicles, as well as industries. “Carbon intensive” such as pulp and paper, cement, power generation and petrochemicals.

Indonesia’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is “clearly possible” and could “even be accelerated around 2050,” said Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the Institute of Essential Services Reform, a group Indonesian think tank focused on energy and environment.

But the PLN plan “will require government certainty,” Tumiwa said, adding that a presidential decree could be a way to ensure the phasing out of coal-fired power plants.

Building renewable power plants will require private investment as the PLN will not be able to bear all the costs, he said. The challenge, he added, is to “design a bankable project” with “the government supporting the investment climate”.

Additional reporting by Ismi Damayanti