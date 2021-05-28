Jaishankar’s Cross-Border Terror Warning Irritates Pakistan; Imran returns to J&K rhetoric





Angered by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s stern warning about cross-border terrorism, Pakistan put the ball back into India’s court to create an “conducive environment” for dialogue. Interacting with former US national security adviser HR McMaster, Jaishankar had also nailed infiltration into Pakistan as one of the main reasons for the LoC tensions. In a statement, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri disputed this claim and claimed that the revocation of section 370 was contrary to international law and peace.

Indirectly justifying terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the “indigenous movement” against the Indian state would continue until a plebiscite was held there. According to him, peace and security in the region are threatened by non-compliance with UNSC resolutions. “Rather than regurgitating innuendo against Pakistan, India will be well advised to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented engagement for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict as well as any other issues,” added the spokesperson.

Jaishankar told HR McMaster: “What I can tell you at this point is that we concluded a few weeks ago between the Directors General of Military Operations that we will not shoot each other through. the line of control who saw a lot of that because there was mostly infiltration from their side. The reason for not firing is very clear because the reason for firing is infiltration. This is a good step. But I think there are obviously bigger issues. Ultimately, the two neighbors have to find ways. “

During his inaugural visit to Sri Lanka on February 24, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving disputes with India through dialogue, saying he had unsuccessfully tried to dispel tensions in bilateral relations after seized power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trade relations with India. India. In a joint statement released a day later, the directors general of military operations of the two countries pledged to strictly abide by all agreements and to stop firing from February 25.

To further soften the brash tone, Imran Khan told participants in the recent Islamabad Security Dialogue that India can benefit from more trade and connectivity with Central Asia if the two countries resolve their issues. Speaking at the same event, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time to bury the past and move forward, but there was a setback when the PakistanCabinet rejected the Economic Coordination Committee’s proposal to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India.

In another twist, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Samaa TV in an interview on May 7 that the repeal of Section 370 was internal to India, but it did -turn after a reaction from the opposition. , Imran Khan returned to his rhetorical speech by asserting that his government will not speak to India unless it reverses the measures taken on August 5, 2019, including the repeal of Section 370 and the revocation of state statute.







