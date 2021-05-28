Boris Johnson warns wave of Indian variants could delay June 21 lockdown plan





Boris Johnson has warned that the lifting of lockdown restrictions “may have to wait” for June 21 amid a worrying increase in cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Cases of the variant doubled last week, sparking new concerns over the fourth leg of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Three-quarters of new cases are now caused by the Indian mutation of the deadly virus. Ministers remain cautious about the prospect of all measures being repealed in England on June 21, as set out in the Prime Minister’s roadmap, even if hospital admissions remain stable. Officials are looking at the data after confirmed cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 reached nearly 7,000. It is now the dominant strain in the UK, an expert said. Epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson said the release slated for next month “is now in play” due to the growth of the worrying variant. The prime minister told reporters on Thursday that he “has not seen anything in the data currently” to turn away from next month’s target, adding: “But we may have to wait.” The Health Secretary urged the public to remain vigilant during Thursday’s press conference in Downing Street. Mr Hancock said the increase in cases of the Indian variant remained concentrated in “hot spots” where surge tests and vaccinations were taking place. He added that of the 49 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Bolton, only five received the two doses of the vaccine. “So when you get the call, take the vaccine and make sure you show up for your second doses so you can get the maximum protection possible,” he said. “The vaccine breaks the link between cases and hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus.” Epidemiologist and government adviser Professor John Edmunds also warned this week about ITV’s Peston that it seemed “a bit risky” to ease all restrictions in just over three weeks. Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said she agreed with Professor Ferguson’s reading of the situation and admitted the figures had become “quite worrying”. “If you just look at the pure data that is released today, that sounds pretty worrying,” she said at a press conference in Downing Street. “We had 3,535 cases of 617.2 last week, and we have about double that, or 6,959, now.” She said it was “at dawn for now” whether the rise in cases reflected the take-off of the variant or if there was an increase because more cases are being sought and detected, with more socialization now also allowed. “The good news, of course, is that we’re not seeing that this typically translates into more hospitalizations and certainly not deaths,” Dr Harries added. “So the key message is… if we can keep it going while the immunization program is rolled out, we have a much better chance of doing this session successfully.” Public Health England (PHE) estimated the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 at 0.79 per 100,000 people in the week to May 23, up from 0.75 per 100,000 the week before. In England, 6,180 cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed, as well as 702 in Scotland, 58 in Wales and 19 in Northern Ireland.







