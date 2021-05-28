Chinese, Austrian leaders exchange congratulations on anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen exchanged congratulations on Friday on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Over the past five decades, China and Austria have maintained mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual benefit to promote the development of bilateral relations, Xi said.

“China and Austria established a friendly strategic partnership in 2018, which opened up new development opportunities, deepening mutual trust and expanding practical cooperation in various fields for the two countries,” Xi said.

Speaking about the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the president said the two countries are helping each other in the battle against the virus and have deepened the friendship between the two peoples.

Xi said he highly values ​​the development of Sino-Austrian relations and is willing to work with President Van der Bellen to strengthen cooperation in building Belt and Road initiative and promote Sino friendly strategic partnership. -Austrian to a new level for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

For his part, Van der Bellen said that the mutual support between the two countries during the COVID-19 outbreak not only underscores the high level of bilateral relations, but also demonstrates once again the importance of working together for meet global challenges.

“China is an important partner of Austria and there is great potential for cooperation between the two countries in various fields. We wish our two countries prosperity and wish our people happiness and good health,” said Van der Bellen.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Li said China is willing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Austria as an opportunity to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand friendly exchanges and promote the continued development of Sino-Austrian relations.

Kurz said he was ready to make positive contributions to the further development of Austria-China cooperation.