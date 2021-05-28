India and Pakistan should not change Kashmir status: UNGA President | United Nations News

Islamabad, Pakistan India and Pakistan should refrain from taking measures that would change the status of the disputed territory of Kashmir, the president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said, as the two countries again exchanged views. accusations over the Himalayan region this week.

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir was speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday as he made a three-hour visit. days in the predominantly Muslim nation.

Both sides, all sides, must refrain from taking any action that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir, said Bozkir, a former Turkish diplomat and politician who took office in September.

I think that’s the very important part of how we look at the case.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three full-scale wars since gaining independence in 1947 against Kashmir, both of which claim in full but administer separate portions of.

In August 2019, India revoked a special constitutional status granted to Indian-administered Kashmir in a decision by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at increasing development and integrating the territory into the country’s administrative stream.

Pakistan opposed the move, accusing India of attempting to absorb the territory without bilateral resolution of the ongoing dispute.

He also accused India of trying to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority territory through a new domicile law, which was passed by the Modis government last year.

Bozkir did not say whether his statement referred to the Indian government’s 2019 and 2020 actions.

I must also reaffirm that the United Nations position on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the United Nations Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions, he said.

1972 Agreement between India and the Pakistanis of Simla, which stipulates that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Bozkir urged Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue more strongly at the UN and said a special session could be held on the issue if enough countries so requested.

India and Pakistan exchange beards

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday refuted comments made by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a day earlier, in which he accused Islamabad of allowing the infiltration of independence fighters into Indian-administered Kashmir since the Pakistani part of the territory.

The reason for the dismissal [at the de facto border that divides the territory] is an undercover, so if there is no undercover there is obviously no point in shooting, Jaishankar said at a seminar hosted by the Hoover Institution in the United States.

Jaishankar also referred to cross-border terrorism as one of the issues between the two countries.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry flatly dismissed Jaishankars’ accusations in its statement on Thursday.

The spokesperson categorically rejected the allegations of any cross-border infiltration and said peace and security in the region was threatened due to the brutalization of the Kashmiri people in India and the refusal to resolve the dispute over Jammu-and- Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, its own commitments to the international community and the Kashmiris, the statement said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been virtually frozen since the February 2019 attack on a convoy of Indian security forces in the Indian-administered Kashmir town of Pulwama, which killed more than 40 people. India blamed a Pakistan-based armed group for the attack.

The stalemate that followed saw India bombard Pakistani territory, with the Pakistani military carrying out retaliatory air strikes against Indian-administered Kashmir.

Tensions eased after the return of the pilot of an Indian fighter jet shot down by the Pakistani Air Force in India, but formal relations have remained fresh.

In February, in a surprise announcement, the military of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to a 2003 ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control, which divides Kashmir under Indian administration and under Pakistani administration.

Since then, several senior Pakistani officials, including the country’s powerful army chief, have said Pakistan seeks to resolve any outstanding bilateral disputes with its neighbors through dialogue.

In April, high-level Pakistani sources described several specific steps the country expects from India if the bilateral dialogue is to resume.

In India, however, the tone of public statements by officials on the issue of bilateral talks has been colder.

I think that’s important at the moment if you think in the sense that you need a better relationship with India, Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

On our side, there has been clarity of thought, and clarity of thought is that we cannot accept terrorism, or we cannot accept that it is in any way legitimate as diplomacy or as a whole. another aspect of politics. So let us see, you know where this progresses.

Obviously, everyone is hoping for the best.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.