PM Modi is responsible for second wave of Covid, needs strategy, not event manager: Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. “The Prime Minister’s nautanki is the reason for the second wave of Covid-19 in India. He did not understand Covid. India’s death rate is a lie. The government should be telling the truth,” a- he said. “The government has to change the way it works, lies and propaganda will not work, lies are spread about the death rate, this is not about politics, it is about saving lives,” said Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi said he and others warned the Covid Center. Rahul Gandhi said: “I and many others have warned the Center against Covid, but they kept laughing at us. The problem is that the Prime Minister and the Center have not been able to understand Covid, it’s not just a disease but an evolving disease.… the longer it takes… it gets even more dangerous. “ IN VACCINATION Rahul Gandhi said vaccination was the only solution to deal with the pandemic, while the lockdown could provide temporary relief. He added that he warned the prime minister directly about his government’s vaccination policy. “Only 3% (of the population) received the vaccine … we have kept our doors open for the virus, business is being done on vaccination, there are different vaccine rates. At this rate, we will only be able to vaccinate our population by May 2024, otherwise we will have to face wave after wave, ”he said. Rahul Gandhi accused the government of suppressing data. He said: The idea of ​​the government is to suppress information and that’s at the heart of the idea of ​​RSS … lie about the death rate, don’t let journalists tell the truth, put pressure on Twitter , Facebook. Congress accused the Center of suppressing the Covid-19 death toll on Wednesday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the numbers don’t lie, but the government is doing it. The party also said the central government should have sourced Covid vaccines from around the world and increased their production in the country to improve access to vaccination. “The numbers don’t lie … The Government of India (GOI) is doing it,” Gandhi said on Twitter. India on Friday recorded 1.86 lakh in new cases of Covid-19 – the smallest 24-hour increase in 44 days – pushing the overall tally to 2.75 crore. The death toll climbed to 3.18,895 with 3,660 deaths reported in a 24-hour period, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with 2,59,459 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in India has increased to 90.34%.

