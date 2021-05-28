Workers’ union calls on Jokowi to intervene to save Garuda





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Joint PT SecretariatGaruda indonesia (Persero) Tbk asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to intervene and save a company that is in financial trouble. Garuda Indonesia (Sekarga) Employees’ Union General President Tommy Tampatty said Jokowi must intervene directly because the state-owned airline is a national asset with a long history of struggle. << To maintain the sustainability of Garuda Indonesia as a flag bearer which is an asset of the nation and has historical value to the struggle of the Indonesian nation, we hereby ask the president for rescue support, ”he said at a press conference at the hotel Sheraton Bandara International, Friday (28/5). Tommy said the employees’ union has also prepared a more comprehensive aerial rescue strategy in addition to the four Garuda rescue options offered by the BUMN ministry. The option, called the red and white national carrier, prioritizes changes in flight regulations that make Garuda Indonesia a national airline. “The current policy is too free. I don’t need to mention foreign companies, they are free to fly to our domestic destinations. There should be limits,” he said. This includes, for example, prioritizing Garuda Indonesia for official government travel using the state budget. “It happens in other countries that any use of the APBN for official travel is mandatory to use BUMN. Well, that is also what we will propose to the government,” he explained. Tommy also said that later this strategy could be combined with the first option offered by the BUMN ministry. The option is to continue to support Garuda Indonesia through loans or equity injections. The bailout model has been implemented by a number of airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Air China Limited, although it results in a large legacy of long-term debt that must be borne by the company. “We will meet Pak Jokowi. We are sure Pak Jokowi agrees. Hope Pak Jokowi is the way he said at that point:“ I started to know that I am going to beat him using my method. . “I think so,” Tommy concluded. [Gambas:Video CNN] (hrf / sfr)











