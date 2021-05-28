Boris Johnson thanks Bolton specialist for his work during Covid





A CONSULTANT from the Royal Bolton Hospital was treated to a special day in Downing Street earlier this week to thank him and others for their hard work during the pandemic.

Dr Kamal Ibrahim, consultant respiratory physician in the Respiratory Medicine Department at Royal Bolton Hospital was invited to the gardens at No.10 Downing Street on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dr Ibrahim was one of the two doctors, the other was from elsewhere in the UK, joining nurses, therapists, general practitioners and pharmacists. The event allowed all healthcare professionals in attendance to talk about their experiences working during the Covid pandemic with the Prime Minister. Dr Ibrahim said it was a privilege to represent his field at the event and speak on behalf of the NHS to the Prime Minister. He told the Bolton News: “I have been really privileged to be nominated by my division. “It was a short and socially distant meeting, but it was nonetheless great to be able to have a one-to-one discussion with the Prime Minister about how we found the job with Covid and the challenges we all encountered, in name of our organization. “He listened to all of us, and it made you feel that the work we do is appreciated.” The Prime Minister thanked all NHS staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic following Monday’s event this week. And he later shared a photo on his social media pages with Dr Ibrahim at the Downing Street reception. He said the past 15 months had been incredibly difficult for all staff involved in the NHS, but we ‘wouldn’t be where we are today without you’. Mr Johnson said: ‘I was delighted to welcome NHS staff from all over the UK to Downing Street. “I know how difficult the pandemic has been on our NHS, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without you.” Dr Ibrahim initially trained at the University of Khartoum in Sudan and joined the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust in 2007. He is now the Bolton NHS FT leader for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, as well as Pleural Disease.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos