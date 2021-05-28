Covaxin Supply Hit, Mad Rush For Jabs in Kerala; PM Modi leaves for an aerial survey of the areas ravaged by the cyclones





Covaxin Supply Hit, Mad Rush For Jabs in Kerala as wait for second dose grows longer Kerala has hit a wall of Covaxin which now threatens the Covid-19 inoculation campaign, especially for people over 45 who have yet to receive the second dose. The original plan of states was to advance immunization. However, the campaign, which had got off to a good start, was quickly derailed when the Centre’s vaccine supply began to dwindle. READ MORE PM Modi leaves for an aerial survey of the ravaged areas; Mamata Banerjee Pegs Losses at Rs 15,000 Crore Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and set off to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet Prime Minister Modi at Kalaikunda Air Base and likely discuss issues related to cyclone damage. READ MORE India Activates Diplomatic Channels to Bring Mehul Choksi Back; Sent to visit Dominica next week India’s High Commissioner to Port of Spain Arun Kumar Sahu will likely visit Dominica next week to request the official extradition of Mehul Choksi and start a dialogue with the government of Dominica, sources said. at CNN-News18. The government of Dominica through diplomatic channels had previously formally contacted High Commissioner Sahu to inform him of Choksi’s arrest. READ MORE Four missing doses of Crore Covaxin? Estimates of production and inoculation do not quite add up: report India administered around 2.1 crore in doses of Covaxin until Thursday morning, according to official data. However, more than six crore of doses should have been in circulation, considering exports. On April 20, Bharat Biotech had publicly stated that 1.5 million crore doses were produced in March and that the month of April would end with the release of months at 2 crore doses. Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella also said production in May will be 3 crore. READ MORE GST Council Meeting Today: Compensation for GST Extensions, What to Expect Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the first meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council of this fiscal year on Friday. From compensation to states to tax exemptions on various drugs, medical devices and health services amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a host of issues will be discussed at the 43rd GST Council meeting, according to the reports. reports. This will be the first GST meeting after a seven month gap. READ MORE Michael Scott fans are now waiting for Dunder Mifflin employees to reunite at the office The office meeting. After months of anticipation, fans got exactly what they asked for: a lot of nostalgia and seeing their favorite stars come together for FRIENDS: The Reunion. The special, which dropped on Thursday, featured the OG cast – Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) on HBO Max, to honor the 25th anniversary of iconic sitcoms READ MORE Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

