An excerpt from Tiananmen Square: the realization of a demonstration by Vijay Gokhale

It’s a story that needs to be told because China is our neighbor and we need to understand it better

An excerpt from a new book by former Foreign Minister and Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale, which for the first time revisits his first-hand experience of the June 4, 1989 incident in Tiananmen Square, of which he was witness as a young diplomat, and explains why, 32 years later, his legacy remains important to both China and the world.

I’ve always wanted to tell this story since I witnessed it 32 years ago in Beijing, but my situation has prevented me from doing so until now. It has been called by many names, but it is best known as the Tiananmen Square Incident because Tiananmen Square was the stage on which the drama that captivated the world for fifty days was played out. Events in the square have led to the kind of chaos and uncertainty that usually portends regime change. This does not happen.

At the time, it was a global phenomenon. Within months, however, the Berlin Wall came down and the world’s attention returned to Europe. The events in China in the spring and early summer of 1989 have faded from public memory.

It’s a story that needs to be told because China is our neighbor and our people need a much deeper understanding of China than they currently are. My story is intended to interpret the facts, some of which I have eyewitnessed, with hindsight. Although thirty years have passed, it remains a momentous event in recent Chinese history. China has changed, but the communist system remains. Personalities have come and gone, but the red aristocracy still rules China and remains focused on self-preservation and self-perpetuation. Indians can no longer afford to have a superficial understanding of events involving their greater neighbor and future hegemon, other than at their own risk.

***

Saturday April 15, 1989. The day started quietly. Winter was just giving way to spring. There was no sign of the impending storm that erupted on the seven p.m. newscast. Hu Yaobang’s death was the main story. He had suffered a heart attack during a political bureau meeting and died at 7:53 a.m. that morning in hospital.

A colleague from the Embassy who happened to be present at Peking University this afternoon on another matter was the first to inform us of the appearance of large-print posters praising the late Hu. That evening, students began to gather in small groups on Chinese campuses to discuss the news. The overwhelming feeling was of sympathy for someone who they felt had been treated unfairly.

On April 18, the number of students visiting the square rose to tens of thousands. Besides Peking University, two other universities have taken over as Peoples University and Central Institute of Nationalities. The base of the monument to the people’s heroes was gradually almost completely covered with paper wreaths, flowers and elegies to Hu, handwritten on paper and glued to the column. More and more ordinary people read them. Criticism of the Party began to surface. There were reports of random acts of throwing bottles or shoes at public security forces.

Student demands focused on four main areas: better education and job opportunities; elimination of benefits for children of executives; greater responsiveness of the government to the needs of citizens; and certain personal freedoms. Hu became a useful rallying point because he had been nicer than others in 1986.

Western media began to give the impression that students were looking for Western-style democracy. The initial efforts of the Western media to define what was happening on campuses based on their own benchmarks were the start of a fundamental error in judgment on the part of Western governments about the nature of the student movement as well as the subsequent actions taken by the Chinese government. Many of them got it wrong from the start.

On the night of April 20, a group of students decided to hold a sit-in at the Xinhuamen, which is the ceremonial gate to the residences and offices of China’s top leaders. The Xinhuamen is located within the ocher-colored walls that surround the entire Forbidden City. At the beginning of April, the magnolia and forsythia which bloom along its southern facade make it particularly attractive in the gloom of winter which is fading. After the Revolution of 1949, Mao had decided to appropriate this part of the Forbidden City. It was ironic that the Communists, who had fought against imperialism and feudalism, then decided to reside within the very symbols of the state they had overthrown. But Mao was nothing if not a bundle of contradictions. He considered himself the true heir to Chinese imperial power and had acted like an emperor.

I remember it raining unusually hard that night which made it difficult for us to visit the place for a first hand glimpse. We learned that many students have left the Xinhuamen area, but a significant number also started to sit in the early hours of April 21. There are two versions of what happened next. According to an official version, the students left the police no choice but to expel them after attempting to storm the door, and this expulsion was carried out without force, picking up the students and taking them away. on buses for the trip back to their hostels. According to the Xinhua News Agency, no students were injured, although the security forces had to be hospitalized because some students threw bottles and other objects at them. The student version, which was the one Western media chose to broadcast, was quite different. They claimed that around 4.30 a.m. they were surrounded, beaten with belts and kicked with boots, their pleas for mercy were ignored and they were forcibly removed.

***

China’s remarkable success in maintaining economic growth and political stability from 1990 hid major development. Communism as an ideology seems to have disappeared in the Chinese state during this period. Mao Zedong Thought was not suitable at the time. The only ideology that mattered was the preservation of the political status quo. This trend seems to have gained momentum under the current Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Externally, Secretary-General Xi is seen to have fundamentally changed the political arrangements carefully crafted by Dengs. It is little appreciated that Xi has remained true to Deng Xiaopings’ central message of protecting and perpetuating the rule of the Chinese Communist Party. Although his methods may be different, there may not be a real substantive difference between Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping on the main objective.

The Tiananmen Square incident on June 4 marked the end of a decade of political and economic experimentation by the Communists. Deng and Party elders have developed a new modus vivendi. First, economic reform and opening-up must proceed unhindered and without overthrow. Second, political reform was not open to discussion. The highest political principle would be the perpetuation of the Party’s control over power. A new political arrangement was intended to give effect to this principle. China’s progress should not obscure the fact that it is not a completely normal state. It is a one-party state with an army that owes Party loyalty above the nation. The Tiananmen Square incident in 1989, by offering insight into the nature of Chinese politics under the Chinese Communist Party, adds to the knowledge of an institution that reveals little about itself as it aspires to become the global hegemon by 2049.

Extract of Tiananmen Square: the realization of a demonstration by Vijay Gokhale, published by HarperCollins India.