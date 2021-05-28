President to obtain direct information from KPK regarding dismissal of 51 employees





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Managing Director of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) believes that President Joko Widodo should obtain direct information from the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) concerning the dismissal of 51 employees who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK). The test is one of the requirements for transferring the status to the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) as a form of fulfillment of the mandate of Law No. 19 of 2019 on the KPK. “The president should get direct information from the KPK. The KPK, which should be fully accountable, should not be thrown into the evaluation team and BKN,” Rumadi Ahmad told Kompas, president of the research institute. and human resource development for the PBNU. com, Friday (5/28/2021). Also Read: Don’t Think 51 Employees Are Hard To Train, Lakpesdam PBNU Regrets KPK Over Fired Rumadi also regretted the dismissal decision as it was considered prejudicial to the employee concerned. It is also not certain that the employees can no longer be coached. In fact, President Joko Widodo ordered that the process of changing the status of employees from KPK to ASN does not harm employees. “Giving the verdict of 51 people who have no national vision is detrimental to the employees of the KPK, which is clearly in contradiction with the decision of the Constitutional Court and the leadership of the president,” he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail It is known that up to 75 KPK employees failed the TWK test, of which 51 were declared dismissed. Meanwhile, the remaining 24 are allowed to participate in education and training in the field of state defense and national understanding. The head of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN), Bima Haria Wibisana, explained three indicators that determine whether or not a KPK employee is eligible for the TWK assessment. According to Bima, there are three aspects that are assessed in the TWK, namely personal aspects, influence and PUNP or Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution and all derivatives of statutory regulations, the Republic of Indonesia and the government legitimate. Also read: Jakarta receives an E on pandemic management, Minister of Health: I apologize … On these 3 aspects, continued Bima, 22 indicators were evaluated. “There are 6 personal aspect indicators, 7 influence aspect indicators and 9 PUNP indicators,” he said. The PUNP aspect, according to Bima, is an absolute aspect and cannot be adjusted. He said if there were any gaps in the personal aspect and the influence aspect, it could still be corrected by taking the training. However, the PUMP aspect is absolute and cannot be dealt with.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos