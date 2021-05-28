FMQ: Douglas Ross screenplay is Boris Johnson with a hangover





THE first FMQs of a new parliament are always worth a look. Others? Not really. But the first one certainly deserves your attention.

Yesterday’s session had it all: new outfits, newbie MSPs, a brilliant new president and Douglas Ross’ first try as the Scottish Tory leader.

From his performance in the televised election debates, viewers didn’t expect much beyond this bizarre, wide-legged, much-screaming Tory position of power. Generally speaking, the strategy of the leaders of the FMQ opposition parties generally falls into two categories: constructive and dull or contradictory and interesting. Jackson Carlaw favored the former. Ruth Davidson, the latter. Not that it was particularly successful for either, but at least they had a plan. READ MORE: FM puts Douglas Ross on the sidelines of Cummings’ claims of Tory chaos If you were to take a punt, you’d probably expect Douglas Ross to follow Davidson’s lead. You get the feeling that he would follow her up a hill and down Aldi Center Alley if she asked him to. But no. Yesterday, Douglas Ross forged his own path. He wasn’t going to risk compromising his very first appearance at the FMQ with the tired old strategies of former Scottish Conservative leaders. And so, he decided that it would be both contradictory and boring at the same time. Like Boris Johnson with a hangover. Mr Ross asked the Prime Minister if she agrees the Scottish government needs to reset its relationship with business, as the Scottish Chamber of Commerce suggested last month. He said his government had not done enough to support businesses during the pandemic. “But that didn’t happen. Six weeks after his promise, taxi drivers are still awaiting the second payment of £ 1,500 and businesses in Glasgow have had their plans revised to 48 hours. ” He then asked the Prime Minister what specific measures would be needed to ease restrictions in Glasgow. The Prime Minister said she understood the frustrations of the business community and the public. She added: “But sometimes in the interests of health and human life it is necessary for people in leadership positions like me to make very quick decisions because – as we know from bitter experience of this pandemic – it is often the failure of quick and firm decisions that lead to death. ” READ MORE: Tory MSP hit for removing Gaelic from Scottish Parliament logo She then dropped the Dom-Bomb. The one who should not be named. The Destroyer of Durham. We all wondered how long it would take Nicola Sturgeon to mention Wednesday’s explosive evidence session with the former Prime Minister’s adviser and – fair play with her – she wasted no time. Douglas Ross was not angry that the Prime Minister pressured his party’s open wound, he was just very, very disappointed. “I’m sure you’ll have plenty of time to answer your backbench MPs’ scripted questions about Dominic Cummings. I want to focus on what’s happening in Scotland’s largest city and the impact it has on businesses in our communities. ” Once his backbenchers had finished hitting their desks in approval of his scorching dismantling, Mr. Ross looked down at the piece of paper her scripted questions were written on to verify the sequel.







