China promises to give Nepal one million COVID-19 vaccines to strengthen ties

China has pledged to deliver one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal in the latest sign of warming relations between the two countries.
Another indicator of their growing proximity, Nepal on Tuesday opened a new consulate general in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, its fifth diplomatic office in the country.
The opening of the office, hailed by both sides as an important step in promoting trade and cultural exchanges, was followed by a high-level appeal between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, when Xi promised to do so “to provide and support” the Himalayan country in the fight against one of the worst epidemics of Covid-19 in the world.
While the official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not specify the support that would be provided, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi posted on Twitter that Xi had pledged to “provide 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Nepal as part of a grant ”.
The latest manifestation of a closer bond between the two countries came as China stepped up efforts to support South Asian countries in their fight against the pandemic.
Lin Minwang, a professor at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said the relationship with Nepal has become increasingly important for China given the current geopolitical climate with India.
“Among the South Asian countries, Nepal became the first to have representation in Chengdu,” Lin said, citing a broken 2015 agreement with India to establish an office in the city and a Chinese mission. in Chennai.
“The bilateral relationship between Nepal and China has always been one of the best among South Asian countries, there are not many major obstacles… Although Nepal may not seem to have a great deal of geopolitical value for China given its population and size economy … if we look at it from a larger perspective for China, maintaining good relations is very important for Beijing on many levels, and will bring a lot of constructive value and strategic to the stability of the Chinese border, ”Lin said, referring to the border with Nepal. with Tibet.
Nepal, landlocked and sandwiched between China to the north and India to the south, has struggled particularly to obtain medical supplies and liquid oxygen after India ceased exporting such materials as it was battling his own Covid-19 crisis. Last week, Hou said China was providing its neighbor with 30,000 liters of liquid oxygen, 800 filled oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators, 5 ventilators, 200 intensive care beds and 15,000 antigen kits. .
Bhaskar Koirala, director of the Nepal Institute for International and Strategic Studies in Kathmandu, said: Strengthening bilateral relations between China and Nepal will create a positive impulse on the economic and political fronts.
“These same factors will also create ripple effects that will surely lead to acceleration of other great power interests in Nepal.”
China has offered support to a number of other South Asian countries – including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – as India grapples with its own epidemic.
Last month, at a meeting that India did not attend, she pledged to create a supply reserve and a poverty reduction cooperation center.
China’s pledge to help India fight the pandemic has also generated new tensions between the two countries, which were embroiled in a protracted standoff along their disputed border last year, after officials complained about overpriced materials.
