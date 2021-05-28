Politics
West Papua is on the brink of another bloody crackdown
NOTICE: Destroy them first. We will discuss human rights issues later. here are the reported words by Bambang Soesatyo, president of the People’s Consultative Assembly to the Indonesian Army (TNI), last month.
He was talking about the indigenous peoples of the disputed territory of West Papua, who seek independence from Indonesia. This has raised concerns that West Papua is once again on the brink of a brutal crackdown or worse yet executed by Indonesia’s elite security forces, including the infamous Kopassus.
These happened before, for example, the well-documented massacres in the Baliem Valley in 1977-78 and more The two islands in 1998.
The world did not say anything about these events when they happened, they were carried out out of public view. If violence is committed again, the world cannot in all conscience turn away.
READ MORE:
* Coronavirus: Indonesia refused Covid-19. Now he can face impending disaster
* Kiwi miner shot dead near Indonesian gold mine
* The people of West Papua in search of the right to self-determination
Months of growing tension
The immediate catalyst for this latest military intervention was the fatal shot Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, Indonesian intelligence chief in Papua, April 25. claims by members of the West Papua National Liberation Army, the TPN-PB.
Danny had traveled to the Highlands area to investigate the murder of two teachers and a youngster, who were accused by the TPN-PB for being Indonesian spies.
After the murder, President Joko Jokowi Widodo ordered state security forces to drive out and arrest all armed militants and Bambang issued his threat to crush the rebels.
We know from recent accounts what such revenge can look like.
In February, an Indonesian soldier shot and killed by separatist fighters in the central highlands of Papua, and security forces went in search of his killer. While interrogating the inhabitants of a village, they shot a young man, Janius Bagau, in the arm, breaking his bones.
His brothers accompanied him to a health clinic for medical treatment. While there the three men were allegedly tortured and killed, according to Janiuss’s wife, interviewed by Reuters.
The military claimed the men were members of the TPN-PB, the armed wing of the larger separatist group called the Free Papua Movement (OPM) and attempted to take up the soldiers’ guns and escape. However, a spokesperson for the group said none of the men were members.
The murder of Danny, the head of Indonesian intelligence in Papua, is sure to result in similar reprisals. In the aftermath of the shooting, the government officially declared the Papuan separatists terrorists, which human rights groups warned could lead to further abuse.
The military also deployed 400 elite soldiers known as the The forces of Satans in the region, which had previously participated in operations in Timor-Leste and Aceh.
And a leading figure in independence, Victor Yeimo, was stopped for alleged treason, sparking widespread protests across the troubled region. At least two cities have been without Internet service for weeks.
Displacement under the guise of development
In 1971, Papuans made up over 96% of the population of the two provinces of Papua and West Papua, on the western side of the island which they share with Papua New Guinea. Now Papuans in urban centers and coastal regions make up less than half population due to the immigration of non-Papuan settlers in recent years.
Many Papuans believe they are facing a slow motion genocide because they are gradually marginalized and their lands are forcibly expropriated for army-supported logging, oil palm and mining operations.
One of the main reasons for the escalation of the conflict in recent years has been the policy followed by Jokowi. He believes that economic development will trump Papuan nationalism and pushed for accelerated development as a remedy for the conflict.
Te Kea
A human rights activist in West Papua calls on the New Zealand government for solidarity on issues affecting indigenous people in West Papua. (First published in October 2018)
The main one of these projects is the construction of a highway through the region of the highlands to the coast which Open up the interior of Papua. These are precisely the regions where Papuans remain in the majority and retain some control over their lives.
Where Jokowi sees economic development flowing from the road, Papuans see more soldiers, logging and mining companies, and more Indonesian settlers. Three years ago, TPN-PB force kill at least 24 Indonesian road workers who they claimed to be Indonesian army spies in an attempt to stop construction of the road.
Since then, the area has been heavily occupied by the military, resulting in the expulsion of some 45,000 people from their homes.
Papuan fighters see the conflict as a legitimate war of national liberation against foreign invaders. The TPN-PB reportedly reported that it could start targeting non-Papuan settlers if Papuan civilians are killed or injured in the military crackdown, which seems very likely.
This opens up the horrific possibility of an inter-ethnic conflict between settlers and Papuans, which to date has been largely avoided.
Indonesia has succeeded, albeit with great difficulty, in resolving the other two armed conflicts that plagued the country for decades: Aceh (which is still part of Indonesia) and Timor-Leste (which has become independent). However, through dialogue and foreign participation, peace was finally achieved.
To date, there has been no substantial dialogue between the rulers in Jakarta and independence supporters in West Papua. The UN was ineffective in resolving the conflict, the world, with the exception of some countries in the Pacific, turned a blind eye.
With global attention turned to Palestine, Myanmar and the plight of Uyghurs in China in recent months, it is time to speak out against the atrocities unfolding on Australia’s doorstep.
Ronny Kareni, a West Papua Project consultant at the University of Wollongong, contributed to this report.
Jim elmslie is an honorary member of the University of Wollongong and Camellia Webb-Gannon is a speaker at the University of Wollongong
This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]