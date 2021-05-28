West Papua is on the brink of another bloody crackdown

NOTICE: Destroy them first. We will discuss human rights issues later. here are the reported words by Bambang Soesatyo, president of the People’s Consultative Assembly to the Indonesian Army (TNI), last month.

He was talking about the indigenous peoples of the disputed territory of West Papua, who seek independence from Indonesia. This has raised concerns that West Papua is once again on the brink of a brutal crackdown or worse yet executed by Indonesia’s elite security forces, including the infamous Kopassus.

These happened before, for example, the well-documented massacres in the Baliem Valley in 1977-78 and more The two islands in 1998.

The world did not say anything about these events when they happened, they were carried out out of public view. If violence is committed again, the world cannot in all conscience turn away.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Indonesia refused Covid-19. Now he can face impending disaster

* Kiwi miner shot dead near Indonesian gold mine

* The people of West Papua in search of the right to self-determination



Months of growing tension

The immediate catalyst for this latest military intervention was the fatal shot Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, Indonesian intelligence chief in Papua, April 25. claims by members of the West Papua National Liberation Army, the TPN-PB.

Danny had traveled to the Highlands area to investigate the murder of two teachers and a youngster, who were accused by the TPN-PB for being Indonesian spies.

After the murder, President Joko Jokowi Widodo ordered state security forces to drive out and arrest all armed militants and Bambang issued his threat to crush the rebels.

We know from recent accounts what such revenge can look like.

ROSA WOOD / POOL Indonesian President Joko Widodo believes economic development will trump West Papua’s nationalism and has pushed for accelerated development as a remedy for the conflict.

In February, an Indonesian soldier shot and killed by separatist fighters in the central highlands of Papua, and security forces went in search of his killer. While interrogating the inhabitants of a village, they shot a young man, Janius Bagau, in the arm, breaking his bones.

His brothers accompanied him to a health clinic for medical treatment. While there the three men were allegedly tortured and killed, according to Janiuss’s wife, interviewed by Reuters.

The military claimed the men were members of the TPN-PB, the armed wing of the larger separatist group called the Free Papua Movement (OPM) and attempted to take up the soldiers’ guns and escape. However, a spokesperson for the group said none of the men were members.

The murder of Danny, the head of Indonesian intelligence in Papua, is sure to result in similar reprisals. In the aftermath of the shooting, the government officially declared the Papuan separatists terrorists, which human rights groups warned could lead to further abuse.

The military also deployed 400 elite soldiers known as the The forces of Satans in the region, which had previously participated in operations in Timor-Leste and Aceh.

And a leading figure in independence, Victor Yeimo, was stopped for alleged treason, sparking widespread protests across the troubled region. At least two cities have been without Internet service for weeks.

Displacement under the guise of development

In 1971, Papuans made up over 96% of the population of the two provinces of Papua and West Papua, on the western side of the island which they share with Papua New Guinea. Now Papuans in urban centers and coastal regions make up less than half population due to the immigration of non-Papuan settlers in recent years.

Many Papuans believe they are facing a slow motion genocide because they are gradually marginalized and their lands are forcibly expropriated for army-supported logging, oil palm and mining operations.

One of the main reasons for the escalation of the conflict in recent years has been the policy followed by Jokowi. He believes that economic development will trump Papuan nationalism and pushed for accelerated development as a remedy for the conflict.

Te Kea A human rights activist in West Papua calls on the New Zealand government for solidarity on issues affecting indigenous people in West Papua. (First published in October 2018)

The main one of these projects is the construction of a highway through the region of the highlands to the coast which Open up the interior of Papua. These are precisely the regions where Papuans remain in the majority and retain some control over their lives.

Where Jokowi sees economic development flowing from the road, Papuans see more soldiers, logging and mining companies, and more Indonesian settlers. Three years ago, TPN-PB force kill at least 24 Indonesian road workers who they claimed to be Indonesian army spies in an attempt to stop construction of the road.

Since then, the area has been heavily occupied by the military, resulting in the expulsion of some 45,000 people from their homes.

Papuan fighters see the conflict as a legitimate war of national liberation against foreign invaders. The TPN-PB reportedly reported that it could start targeting non-Papuan settlers if Papuan civilians are killed or injured in the military crackdown, which seems very likely.

This opens up the horrific possibility of an inter-ethnic conflict between settlers and Papuans, which to date has been largely avoided.

Indonesia has succeeded, albeit with great difficulty, in resolving the other two armed conflicts that plagued the country for decades: Aceh (which is still part of Indonesia) and Timor-Leste (which has become independent). However, through dialogue and foreign participation, peace was finally achieved.

To date, there has been no substantial dialogue between the rulers in Jakarta and independence supporters in West Papua. The UN was ineffective in resolving the conflict, the world, with the exception of some countries in the Pacific, turned a blind eye.

With global attention turned to Palestine, Myanmar and the plight of Uyghurs in China in recent months, it is time to speak out against the atrocities unfolding on Australia’s doorstep.

Ronny Kareni, a West Papua Project consultant at the University of Wollongong, contributed to this report.

Jim elmslie is an honorary member of the University of Wollongong and Camellia Webb-Gannon is a speaker at the University of Wollongong

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.