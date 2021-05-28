Indonesia plans fiscal “extinction policy” to boost asset declarations – Bisnis Journal





JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) – The Indonesian government intends to propose a sunset policy to encourage the reporting of unreported assets, similar to its previous tax amnesty program but with much higher penalty rates, Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported on Friday. The policy will target undeclared assets using a range of rates applied under several different regimes and with an incentive to invest in government bonds, the newspaper said, citing a draft proposal that would be discussed with parliament. . A spokeswoman for the finance ministry, which has authority on tax matters, declined to comment on the report. Officials have already said there will be an announcement regarding the government’s plan for another tax amnesty. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a hearing with the parliament’s finance committee that the government would focus on improving compliance without creating a sense of injustice, but did not not discussed a new tax amnesty. Bisnis Indonesia reported that the penalty rates for the so-called extinction policy ranged from 12.5% ​​to 15% of the asset value for participants in a previous amnesty who still held undeclared assets at the end of 2015. He said assets not reported even after the new program will be fined 200%. A 20% to 30% penalty rate will apply to assets not yet reported on tax returns by the end of 2019, according to the newspaper. Those who do not participate but end up with hidden assets will be charged 30% of the value of the asset plus administrative fines. Penalty rates would be applied at the lower end of the bands if some of the assets were invested in government bonds. The previous amnesty, launched during President Joko Widodos’ first term, was considered one of the most successful in the world after uncovering assets worth $ 330 billion. The penalty rates were then in a range of 2% to 10%. However, the program has attracted less than a million taxpayers, even though it was designed to bring more Indonesians into the tax system. Only around 40 million people are registered as taxpayers and some 12 million tax returns in Indonesia, which is the world’s fourth most populous country with 270 million people. (Report by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela edited by Ed Davies)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos