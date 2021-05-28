South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Coronavirus infections in the South Asian region topped 30 million on Friday, according to official data tally from Reuters, led by India, which is grappling with a second wave of COVID -19 and a shortage of vaccines in the region. India, the second most populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the total global. The South Asian region – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka – accounts for 18% of global cases and nearly 10% of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official counts of infections and deaths do not reflect the true scale of the problem. This month, India opened its coronavirus vaccination campaign to all people aged 18 and over. However, it has not been able to meet the demand for vaccines despite being one of the largest vaccine producers in the world. India has inoculated its population with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin manufactured by the local company Bharat Biotech and has started to deploy Russias Sputnik V. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been increasingly criticized for his failure to secure vaccines, as only around 3% of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among 10 countries with the most cases. To meet domestic demand, India temporarily suspended vaccine exports in March after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The shutdown has left countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many African countries to scramble for alternative supplies. However, India still faces a vaccine shortage and several of its state governments, and even cities like Mumbai, have issued global tenders or solicited expressions of interest from companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for urgent supplies. India’s official tally of daily coronavirus infections has declined in recent days, offering hope that its second wave is waning. But there are serious concerns that many new infections are going unreported, largely due to a lack of testing in the countryside. India reported nearly 27.6 million cases and 318,895 deaths on Friday. (Global cases and deaths graph) tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi As India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until October, other South Asian countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh are making diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines in order to support their failing inoculation campaigns as their stocks run out. Pakistan, India’s western neighbor, with purchases and donations from China and allocations from the World Health Organization and GAVI Vaccine Alliance, has now secured more than 18 million doses. Pakistan on Wednesday opened its vaccination campaign to all people 19 years of age or older. At least 219.17 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in South Asia by Friday, according to figures from Our World in Data. (Graph on global vaccinations) tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta Reporting by Lasya Priya M and Anurag Maan; Graphics from Kavya B in Bengaluru; Edited by Lisa Shumaker, Robert Birsel

