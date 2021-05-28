China-Europe relations: Xi ready to work with Montenegro after Lithuania leaves 17 + 1 group





President Xi Jinping called on China and Montenegro to work together to support the 17 + 1 cooperation group during a phone call with the member state following Lithuania’s withdrawal from the group comprising China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The phone call came after Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced that his country was abandoning the 17 + 1 mechanism, calling it a division from the EU’s point of view. He urged other EU members to withdraw. China’s Foreign Ministry responded on Monday that the 17 + 1 is mutually beneficial and would not be affected by isolated incidents. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In a telephone conversation with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on Tuesday, Xi said: China supports Montenegro to play an active role as the lead country of the cooperation mechanism for the protection of the environment between China and the countries of central and eastern Europe. China is ready to work with Montenegro to implement the consensus and achievements of the 17 + 1 summit, and further consolidate and develop cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe, Xi said, according to a report. reading from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. EU says it will not repay Montenegro’s $ 1 billion debts to China The 17 + 1 grouping was created in 2012 and now consists of 12 EU members and five non-EU members. Montenegro is not a member of the EU, but the Balkan state has engaged in membership talks with the bloc since 2012 and EU membership is likely by 2025. Xi said the two countries should continue to coordinate closely on multilateral issues. He said China is ready to consolidate mutual political trust and deepen cooperation in building infrastructure with the Balkan nation. He added that China would continue to offer support to Montenegro to contain the Covid-19. Dukanovic said the country is ready to actively participate and firmly promote the development of 17 + 1 cooperation, according to the reading. The 17 + 1 group has sounded the alarm in Brussels as officials and diplomats accused Beijing of engaging in a divisive-to-rule strategy to endanger the unity of the EU bloc. The group, part of China Belt and Road Initiative, was seen as a springboard for China to reach prosperous European countries. Some members have complained about the slow investments, which weakened any attraction to participate. Serbia floats Comrade Xi statue to thank China for vaccines and investments Xi-Djukanovic’s phone call comes at a time when China’s relations with the EU have deteriorated due to human rights concerns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The European Parliament voted last week to freeze discussion on a benchmark bilateral investment agreement. Xi also called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday, during which Xi said China and the EU should handle conflicts properly and he hoped Spain will play a constructive role in promoting stable relations. More from South China Morning Post: For the latest news from the Morning Message from South China download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.







