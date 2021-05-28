Politics
Kisan Samyukt Morcha to campaign against BJP in 2022 UP elections
After six months of illegally squatting on the outskirts of Delhi and becoming super-spreaders, the “ farmers ” protesting the Modi government over the three farm laws have now cast their eyes on the elections to the Assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 2022, reports India time.
The “protests” by a section of Punjab farmers that began as a campaign against agricultural laws in November last year, culminating in the Republic Day riots in the nation’s capital, have now become purely. politics as organizers now prepare for “Mission Uttar Pradesh”.
With the crucial parliamentary elections scheduled for Uttar Pradesh next year, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the organizers of these ‘peasant’ protests, has decided to campaign against BJPin Uttar Pradesh and other states that fall behind. will go to the polls next year.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, accused in the Republic Day riots case, said on Wednesday he was ready to drag his “ protests ” against the three agricultural laws until the 2024 elections to Lok Sabha.
“Defeating the BJP is the only way out since Prime Minister Narendra Modi only seems to understand the electoral losses,” said Hannan Mollah, secretary general of All India Kisan Sabha.
SKM plans to organize statewide maha-panchayats and mobilize protesters to campaign against BJP. They are in the process of finalizing the action plan for Uttar Pradesh.
“We are not asking them to vote for any party because it is the individual choice of farmers. Ours is a political movement against draconian laws but not a partisan movement, Mullah said Thursday, a day after celebrating six months of protests at the Delhi borders.
Gurnam Singh Chadooni, president of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, admitted that the movement has turned into a movement to change the government.
We will defeat the BJP in the UP elections: Rakesh Tikait
Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that farmers are firmly committed to continuing the protest and that the government should not have the misconception that it is going to die out, but that it will not. that get stronger. According to reports, the recent results of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh have prompted peasant leaders to unite against the BJP, which has lost crucial seats in local polls.
“It proved that the movement was having an impact on the ground beyond the western part of the UP where farmers were agitated. Even eastern UP is responding to issues like MSP on the ground, farmers are feeling the impact, ”said Rakesh Tikait.
Prior to the recent elections in the five states, “peasant” leaders had announced and participated in several rallies against the BJP, asking people not to vote for the BJP. The SKU, which enjoys the support of most opposition parties, had indirectly campaigned on behalf of these parties under the guise of farmer protests.
Union Bharat Kisan leader Rakesh Tikait had said that if the center did not repeal agricultural laws, the only option it would have left would be to defeat the BJP in the state assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh scheduled for 2022.
Revealing their next mission, Tikait revealed, “Samyukta Morchas’ next mission is Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”
“We ask the Center to respond to our demands before and to repeal the laws,” threatened the self-proclaimed peasant leader.
Protesters flout Covid-19 rules and become super-spreaders
The so-called farmers’ political campaign comes at a time when the country is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. After triggering the second wave of the pandemic in the country, the protests have now turned into super-propagators by increasing the severity of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, a minister from Punjab blamed these protesters for worsening the Covid-19 crisis in the state.
Meanwhile, more and more protesters are flocking to the Delhi-Haryana border in violation of all lockdown standards and Covid-19 protocols. With opposition parties supporting the protests, they are directly contributing to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.
Twelve opposition parties also supported the protests organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and joined them on May 26 to mark the end of six months of protests against agricultural laws.
picture credit
