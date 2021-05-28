Biden’s review brings the world closer to finding out what happened in Wuhan

President Joe Bidens declaration This week, an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 shows that the U.S. intelligence community is making progress in finding out whether the virus was released as a result of a lab accident or human contact with an infected animal.

Biden tells us his intelligence agencies agree these are the two likely scenarios with one agency leaning toward the lab crash and two leaning toward the pangolin-bite man theory, while the others don’t think there is. has enough information to assess one more likely than the other.

Getting the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies to agree that the lab crash scenario was a likely cause of the pandemic is no small feat. Agencies have clearly made progress since the intelligence community’s first statement on the origins of Covid-19, released in April 2020, which found this the virus was neither man-made nor genetically modified, but it could only promise to rigorously examine emerging information on the origins of Covid-19.

Biden has given his intelligence system 90 days to bring us closer to a definitive conclusion. I’m assuming here that the administration thinks that a conclusion can be drawn. Why make the intelligence agencies fail?

The president also said that the continuation of the investigation will also include specific questions for China. It is astonishing that it took 15 months before a US administration decided to put Beijing on the spot with a few direct questions. Indeed, Xi Jinping has 90 days’ notice for his regime to put aside the swagger and present his own arguments on the two likely scenarios.

I am with the courageous American intelligence agency working on the scenario of the laboratory accident. Here’s why.

First, we know that China has long been interested in the development of biological and chemical weapons. The US State Department made this assessment public years ago.

Second, we know that Chinese military and scientists have written studies on how to fight wars with biological agents. The Australians Sharri Markson has reported extensively on this subject. It is true that there is an enormous volume of Chinese military writings which do not necessarily represent the policies of the Communist Party, but it is significant that scholars of Chinese military science are writing on this subject.

Third, we know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is designed to be a very secure research center and that it was working on coronaviruses before 2019, including so-called gain-of-function research on how to render a virus more virulent.

The much discredited Joint World Health Organization China study in the origin of the pandemic said the strain of coronavirus closest in genetic makeup (actually 96.2% identical) to the virus that causes Covid-19 was detected in anal swabs of bats [that] were sequenced at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fourth, we know that security at WIV was seriously concerned. In late 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing reported these concerns in a cable noting that there was a severe shortage of properly trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory. . The embassy was so worried it wanted Washington to help China improve lab biosecurity. The proposal was never implemented.

Fifth, we know that the WIV billed itself as a civilian institution, but a US intelligence judgment reported by then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January 2021 was that the WIV had engaged in classified research, including including experiments on laboratory animals, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017.

Six, a point highlighted in the WHOChina study, the laboratory of the China Center for WIV-related Disease Control and Prevention moved on December 2, 2019 to a new location near the Huanan Wet Market. The study dryly states that such movements can disrupt the operations of any laboratory.

The seventh point is that it appears that at least three WIV workers fell ill with Covid-19-like symptoms sometime before the first publicly known cases appeared in December 2019. This was mentioned by Pompeo in January and is now stepped up, according to New York Times, with corroborating information from non-US sources.

Finally, there is the Chinese Communist Party’s remarkable cover-up on the whole issue: the silly claims that Covid-19 was planted by US military personnel visiting Wuhan or happened on frozen salmon; refusal to provide actual samples of the original virus as opposed to its genomic sequence; the refusal to grant access to the WIV until the WHOChina study visit, closely managed in stages, on February 3, 2021; exaggerated attempts to prevent international access to research into the virus; and the hysterical denunciation of Australia’s demand for a credible international review.

It’s almost like Xi has something to hide.

Put these pieces together and it becomes clear that China was working on coronaviruses, had an interest in biological weapons, had thought about how to fight with them, and had sufficiently shoddy processes to make the lab accident scenario one. real possibility.

Another thing we should be clear about is that once the virus was released, the CCP immediately militarized its use. It allowed international flights from Wuhan for weeks, while countries were reluctant to close their borders.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Told her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on January 30 last year said that, given the current situation, the outbreak is generally preventable, controllable and curable. It was precisely when China was removing stocks of medical and protective equipment from Australia and other democracies.

Again, to speculate: I suspect Biden has a clear idea of ​​what his intelligence review will find. We are getting closer to discovering the reality of what happened in Wuhan. The truth could force a rethinking of how the democratic world treats China and, at the national level, deal a blow to Xis’ legitimacy as a people’s hero in the fight against Covid-19.