Environmental cases benefit from the use of IT





An aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows wind turbines in the Jiucaiping Scenic Site in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Judicial participants at an international meeting called for increased use of information technology in handling environmental cases to promote ecological and environmental governance. They made the appeal in a statement released Thursday at the World Judicial Conference on the Environment, which was co-hosted by the Supreme People’s Court, China’s highest court, and the United Nations Environment Program, in Kunming, capital of Yunnan province. On the theme “Role of the judiciary in advancing ecological civilization: building a common future for all life on Earth”, the conference attracted more than 160 representatives, including judges and diplomats from 27 countries and international organizations . After sharing ideas on several hot environmental topics, participants encouraged the application of more information technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, to prevent and resolve disputes related to the environment. environment in order to make the handling of these cases more practical, efficient and transparent. While promising a stronger judicial response to environmental crises, including climate change, biodiversity conservation and pollution control, participants also agreed to use diverse judicial measures, such as those related to prevention. , restoration and public interest litigation, to contribute to ecological and environmental governance. , according to the statement. Affirming that the rule of law has an irreplaceable and crucial role in global environmental governance, they plan to improve the professionalism of environmental justice by strengthening judicial training regarding the environment and improving transnational judicial internships and training of judges, he said. International exchanges, mutual visits, learning and sharing as well as environmental cooperation between magistrates around the world are also essential to build a community of all life on earth, he added. At the opening of the conference on Wednesday, President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter that China wants to join forces and work with every nation and international organization to build a beautiful home in harmony between people and nature. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that the country has continued to deepen judicial reforms and innovations in environmental protection and has accumulated a useful experience in judicial protection in the region. Welcoming China’s determination and legislative, administrative and judicial measures in environmental protection, Ambeng Kandakasi, Deputy Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea, expressed interest in Chinese judicial practices in this area. biodiversity conservation and environmental protection along the Yangtze River and other areas. Christina Voigt, professor of law at the University of Oslo, Norway, said she was impressed with what Chinese judges have done for environmental protection, noting that their use of the state of right in the restoration and compensation of environmental damage was something other countries. could learn from. Voigt, also chair of the Climate Change Specialist Group of the World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, expressed her desire to have more global exchanges, adding that the sharing of data on environmental justice is important and useful.

