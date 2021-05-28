Elections arrive early – Editorial





Sat 29 May 2021





Editorial

The 2024 elections are three years ahead and the nation is scrambling to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects on the economy. Ironically, the political elites and the big parties seem to have little empathy for the suffering of the people, as they have already started to build up their muscles in the race for tickets in 2024. Unfortunately, such blatant displays of force have involved the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), the ruling party that still presents itself as the representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. minority (ordinary people). The PDI-P started beating the drums of the “electoral war” last week. Senior party leaders openly humiliated one of its own popular members, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who according to some opinion polls is one of the most eligible candidates to succeed President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, excluding him from the list of participants of a party held in the central provincial capital of Java, Semarang. The motive behind the public shame was probably to make sure that Ganjar or any other potential candidate leaves before the start of the race. The PDI-P elite said Ganjar was not invited because he was too ambitious to run for president. In her opening remarks at the Semarang event, PDI-P Vice President Puan Maharani clearly criticized Ganjar for doing little fieldwork while preferring social media activities. The presidential threshold allows the PDI-P to nominate a ticket in the 2024 race without having to form a coalition, unlike other parties. Puan’s open and stern rebuke of Ganjar caught the country’s attention. Although Puan has never openly expressed her personal political ambition, having held several public positions such as Member of the House of Representatives, Cabinet Minister and currently Speaker of the House, it is natural that she would aspire to rise through the ranks. as president or at least vice-president. . Her path to the coveted positions seems easy, as her mother, PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri, holds almost absolute power within the party. The danger of Puan’s move, however, is that it can hurt the party’s own supporters who lean towards Ganjar as a deserving candidate. Divisions within the party will emerge as it must consolidate itself more than ever. Ganjar’s rebuke revealed the allergy of the PDI-P elite to dissenting opinions, if not the aspirations of his constituents and the general public. The PDI-P is not alone in this regard, as most political parties tend to fight for the interests of their elites rather than those of the people, as evidenced by a number of controversial laws passed in recent years. . In the case of the PDI-P, party elites resisted Jokowi’s nomination as Jakarta’s 2012 governorate candidate and 2014 presidential candidate, until Megawati decided otherwise and proved that ‘she’s right. Legislative and presidential elections are about three years away. Those who believe they are the best candidates for legislative and presidential positions need only prove their merits by doing their best to help the nation weather the health and economic disasters inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The displays of force demonstrated by the PDIP-P elite will only backfire.







