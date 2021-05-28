Increased awareness of Indonesians living in a “disaster supermarket”

Natural disasters are a daily occurrence in Indonesia, as around ten natural disasters occurred daily in January-March 2021, compared to nine per day in 2020, out of a total of 3,253 natural disasters that have occurred.

The world’s largest archipelagic nation comprising over 17,000 islands is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped region of converging tectonic plates and multiple volcanoes.

The country has four groups of disasters: geology and volcanology (volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis); hydro-meteorology I (forest fires and drought), hydro-meteorology II (flash floods, landslides and coastal abrasion); and non-natural disasters (waste, epidemics and technological failures).

“In fact, foreigners refer to Indonesia as a ‘disaster supermarket’ due to our complex demographic contours. We are one of 35 countries with the highest level of potential disaster risk in the world according to indicators of the World Bank, “National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo said on May 6, 2021, during a speech at an online seminar on” The Importance of Building Skills and Disaster Skills in Indonesia ”organized by the School of Environmental Sciences (SIL) of the University of Indonesia (UI).

During the period January-April 14, 2021, a total of 1,118 natural disasters struck various regions of Indonesia, according to BNPB data.

The natural disasters included 473 flood occurrences, 305 eddies, 217 landslides, 17 earthquakes, 90 forest and earth fires, one drought incident, and 15 high tides and grazes. On April 13, 2021, the government declared the spread of COVID-19 as an unnatural national disaster.

At least 472 people lost their lives, 60 people went missing and 12,872 others were injured in disasters. Natural disasters forced 4,901,400 people to flee their homes and damaged 137,719 homes, of which 24,987 homes were severely damaged, 25,926 homes suffered moderate damage and 86,806 homes were lightly damaged. A total of 2,547 public establishments were also damaged, including 1,316 educational establishments, 926 places of worship, 305 health establishments, 402 offices and 297 bridges, according to the BNPB.

Most natural disasters were reported in West Java, reaching 284; followed by 157 in East Java; 156 in central Java; and 76 in Aceh.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said earlier that the disasters resulted in losses amounting to Rs 28.8 trillion per year.

Previously, the Indonesians had paid no attention to the weather forecast. However, as the frequency of natural disasters, such as cyclones, eddies and tornadoes, increased, many people currently have no choice but to keep up with the latest weather forecasts.

Therefore, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for easier public access to weather forecasts and alerts from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in order to raise public awareness of potential disasters.

During a limited online meeting on natural disasters in West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara from Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, recently, Jokowi noted that all regional leaders and the public should be able to access the weather forecasts released by the BMKG and watch them.

“They should be able to receive information. So people could raise awareness to deal with the potential risks of high winds, floods, flash floods and landslides,” he noted.

The head of state also urged the agency to step up alerts on the extreme weather conditions triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja.

Jokowi ordered the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to speed up the renovation of damaged infrastructure after the cyclone hit West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

“Restore power lines, telecommunications, Internet lines, as well as the distribution of logistics and fuel oil, so that humanitarian aid can be distributed soon to the victims of the disaster,” said Jokowi.

President Jokowi called on the public to adopt precautionary measures against new risks of extreme weather conditions in several parts of the country.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja hit Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province on April 5, 2021, after midnight, causing flash floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 128 people.

The tropical cyclone affected the provincial capital of Kupang and the districts of East Flore, Malaka, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao and Alor.

On April 3, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati warned the people of Nusa Tenggara east of forecast coastal flooding in parts of the province, including on the northern coast of Flores Island and Alor Island, on the north or south coast of Timor. Rote Island and Island

In the meantime, the government has continued to intensify precautionary measures to reduce the impacts of any potential disaster and raise public awareness of the potential for natural disasters in Indonesia.

Various programs are formulated incorporating local wisdom and involving the community to create a sense of worship among audience members and help them better understand the potential of the environment around them. Disaster mitigation efforts are also led by the government through educational programs. Through collaboration with various stakeholders, the programs formulated by the government will be sustainable and gain acceptability among community members.

To prevent forest fires, for example, a public welfare approach has also been taken by preparing long-term programs to develop local economic potentials and transform forest and land products for added value.

BMKG has opened an earthquake field school and a fishermen’s weather field school to create disaster socialization agencies. It has also built and continues to develop an early warning system to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of disaster mitigation in Indonesia.

In addition, BNPB has called for the planting of millions of tree seedlings in coastal areas of Indonesia to mitigate the impacts of disasters on vegetation.

“Today, 3313 tree seedlings have been planted, and this number is certainly not enough because we still need millions of trees to be planted in our coastal areas,” Monardo remarked while attending a planting. trees in Cilacap in April 2021.

Bunton village in Cilacap has been chosen as a site for planting tree seedlings since the village was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2006 from south of Pangandaran in West Java. In fact, several villages along the coast of Cilacap were affected by the 2006 tsunami, in which 165 people lost their lives.

“It turns out that in 1921 an earthquake and tsunami also hit the Cilacap region. What does that mean? This means that the earthquake and the tsunami are recurring events. In a period of tens or even hundreds of years to come, these events are likely to recur, ”he warned.

Therefore, vegetation-based mitigation is one of BNPB’s efforts to reduce disaster risk in accordance with President Joko Widodo’s orders to prevent people from becoming victims when a disaster occurs.

“We all have an obligation to protect our coastal areas, both from abrasion and the threat of a tsunami, especially beaches prone to earthquakes and tsunamis, especially on the west coast on along the island of Sumatra and in the southern part of the island of Java. , as well as in several other regions of Sulawesi and Maluku, northern Moluccas and northern Papua, ”said the head of the agency.

For mitigation efforts, Monardo noted that vegetation types suitable for coastal areas are cypress, sea ketapang, pule, palaka and waru as well as several other types of plants that can survive for extended periods. or for hundreds of years.

