SMS BMKG Allegedly Hacked, Experts Worried About Same Things Affecting Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – CISReC cybersecurity expert Pratama Persada fears the hack has the potential to attack the president Joko Widodoafter the explosion of SMS in the wrong case BMKGallegedly caused by hackers. This happens if the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kemenkominfo) does not reveal who is behind the short message or SMS simultaneously sent by Kominfo-BMKG regarding the tsunami early warning information. “For example, being hacked, the SMS service is a bit lame too. Because the hacked one might not (officially) be BMKG. It could be later. [pesannya] of the president, ”Pratama told CNNIndonesia.com by phone Thursday (5/27).



Previously, a number of people have reportedly received short messages from Kominfo-BMKG regarding an early tsunami warning due to a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. However, the date on the message is June 4, 2021. “Tsunami Early Warning in JATIM NTB BALI NTT JATENG Gempa Mag: 8.5 04-Jun-21 10: 14: 45WIB Lok: 10.50LS 114.80BT Kdlmn: 10Km :: BMKG”, quoted a post from Kominfo-BMKG at 09.24 WIB. Pratama believes that the tsunami early warning caused by an 8.5 magnitude earthquake sent by Kominfo-BMKG was carried out by hackers or hackers, and not from a system error. The reason is that he said the message format created by BMKG was not like that. He said the short messages sent by BMKG were generally more complete and detailed. For example, a short message containing a call will usually be complete with information about the time, date, depth point of the disaster until the distribution of the affected location. “If this [blasting SMS] made by BMKG, there is no way the format is like this. I suspect it was hacked, not a system error, ”he said. Pratama also urged the Ministry of Communication and Information to immediately trace the error. Because messages on behalf of an agency also have the potential to hack messages on behalf of President Joko Widodo. On the other hand, he felt that cybersecurity in Indonesia is currently not a priority. Many government and private organizations do not have protection, so they have the potential to become potential targets for hackers. “If we are not competitive, we will suffer piracy,” he concluded. After the message was broadcast yesterday, half an hour later, Kominfo BMKG apologized for the message. While clarifying, a system error occurred. “Sorry, there was an error in the TEST-Tsunami early warning delivery system in JATIM NTB BALI NTT JATENG … :: BMKG,” Kominfo-BMKG said. BMKG leader Dwikorita Karnawati denied that his party issued a short warning message for a tsunami due to an 8.5 magnitude earthquake. He suspected that the message had been fabricated by another party. Dwikora also suspected that the messages were written by other people based on the sentences of the short messages. He claimed that the phrase in the message was not the phrase used by BMKG to issue early warnings. (jps / eks)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









