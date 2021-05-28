This man complained to Jokowi, asked Governor Khofifah and Emil Dardak to be fired





Sholeh when he reported the alleged violation of Governor Khofifah’s birthday pranks to the East Java Police SPKT. Photo: Doc. Staff

jpnn.com, SURABAYA – One of the journalists on the occasion of Khofifah Indar Parawansa’s birthday, Muhammad Sholeh, addressed a letter of complaint to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday (28/5). The letter was sent with copies from the Home Secretary, the Minister of Health and the head of the national Covid-19 task force. He called on the president to remove the governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, his deputy Emil Elistianto Dardak and Plh Sekdaprov Haru Tjahjono. “We ask all three to be removed from their duties as directors of the East Java Covid-19 Handling Acceleration Task Force,” he said after confirmation. Sholeh acknowledged that celebrating birthdays is not prohibited by the state, but when the event took place during a pandemic by bringing in large numbers of people, it would be against the government’s recommendation. “In addition, the current situation is that many have been made redundant, it is difficult to find work, businesses are stagnant and many people cannot return home. It is not good if officials organize parties,” did he declare. Referring to Circular Number: 800/2794 / SJ regarding Iftar Ban with Ramadan and Open House / Halal Bihalal activities on Eid Al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah in 2021 dated May 4, 2021. The Interior Minister’s Circular is addressed to Governors and Regents / Mayors across Indonesia, regarding the ban on breaking the fast during Ramadan and open house / halalbihalal activities on the day of Eid al-Fitr 1442/2021. “If open houses are prohibited, it is even more of a birthday party. This is clearly a contempt for the ban set out in the circular letter from the Minister of the Interior number: 800/2794 / SJ dated May 4, 2021, ”he said. According to Sholeh, the actions of Khofifah and his jajama could hurt the feelings of the Indonesian people, especially in East Java, who had followed the government’s recommendation on health protocols for over a year. “Surprisingly, the governor, deputy and regional secretary actually committed violations related to a birthday party attended by many people,” he said. In addition to complaining to Jokowi, Sholeh also reported the case to the East Java Regional Police. According to him, the anniversary at the Grahadi State Building violates Article 93 of Law No. 6 of 2018 on health quarantine. Then he compared the case to the mob violation committed by Rizieq Shihab. “The law is enforced for everyone. Of course, when officials violate the sanctions, they have to be heavier than ordinary people,” Sholeh said. (mcr12 / jpnn)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos