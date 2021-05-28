In BBC interview, Fawad Chaudhry says attacks on journalists have ‘declined’ in Pakistan





Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to Stephen Sackur on the BBC’s “HARDTalk” program. Photo courtesy of BBC HARDTalk

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said attacks on journalists had declined in Pakistan since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office.

In an interview with Stephen Sackur for the BBC program “HARDTalk”, which was released on Friday, the minister, who has even been called “one of the strongest supporters of the government”, made his utmost possible to deny the impression that journalists are no longer risk in Pakistan than anywhere else in the world.

Asked by Sackur whether it is appropriate that the cornerstone of any democracy is the protection of freedom of expression and independent journalism, Chaudhry cited Article 19 of the Constitution which guarantees such protection.

Pressed to respond to incidents occurring “day after day, month after month” which contrast sharply with these freedoms, and which the government does not protect journalists and freedom of expression, the Minister of Information declared that he “Would clearly dispute that assertion.” “.

“Pakistan is probably one of the freest states[s] with regard to the media. We have about 43 international media channels including the BBC, here in Pakistan we have 112 private channels, 258 FM channels and 1,569 print publications.

“So you can imagine the type of media we have. The size of the media itself defies your assertion,” Chaudhry replied.

Speaking about the attack on journalist Asad Toor, the minister said he sent senior police officers to investigate the case and that they had obtained closed circuit footage of those involved and that “they would be apprehended “.

He added that such incidents are happening “all over the world, and Pakistan is no exception.”

After questioning what he, as Minister of Information, was doing about it, Chaudhry said: “The situation in Pakistan is not dangerous only for journalists. Pakistan was dangerous for all citizens because we were waging this war on terrorism. And yes, many journalists, especially field journalists, were killed in this war, but [have] many other civilians. “

Citing the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in a terrorist attack, he said this involved looking at things from a broader perspective.

The minister claimed that attacks on journalists had in fact “diminished” since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office.

He added that “in most cases the culprits were apprehended.”

Referring to the attack on Toor and last month against journalist Absar Alam, he said the investigation was not even completed and therefore there was “no reason” to allege that Pakistan was not. not protect its journalists by referring to these two incidents.

