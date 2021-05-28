LEAs reach Ladi gang hideout as crackdown enters third day





In the photo file, the security forces can be seen.

Security forces cracked down on the Ladi gang on Friday and reached their hiding place in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taman Khosa tribal area, but failed to stop the leader.

Tribal forces, Military Border Police, Punjab Police and Rangers reached the hideout today, but the leader and gang members were not present.

The security forces set the entire hiding place on fire.

The operation against the Ladi gang entered the third day in a row, but no arrests have reportedly been made so far.

A day earlier, the bandits had freed the third hostage and he returned home safely. The Ladi gang abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area.

Two days earlier, a video had gone viral showing one of the hostages shot dead, while the other’s limbs were cut off before he was killed by the ringleader, known as Khuda Baksh.

All the while, his partner was filming the horrific events. Gang leader Ladi said in the video that he had “killed the murderers of his companion Haroon”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took note with deep concern of the reports of the incident and ordered immediate action against the gang.

The thieves took the third kidnapped Khadim Hussain with them and released him late at night, after which he returned home.

The search for thieves is ongoing in the hills behind the cement factory and in the Kashuba tribal area.

Prime Minister Imran vows to take action against Ladi gang incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to act against dacoits to Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday after the video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media.

Addressing a launching ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner.

He said rangers had been given instructions to get the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos