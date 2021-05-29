First Pakistan-Egypt air exercise begins





The opening ceremony of the first ever joint Pakistan-Egypt “Sky Guard-1” air defense exercise 2021 took place in Cairo on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, this two-week joint exercise aims to strengthen military cooperation between two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in the field of air defense.

“The exercise will focus on greater integration, synergy, interoperability, information gathering, decision making of air defense tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple air threats hostile to combat,” the statement said.

The ISPR said participating troops would exchange operational exercises and procedures to adapt to the future battlefield environment. He added that Pakistani and Egyptian air defense tentacle troops would participate in the first ever joint air defense exercise between the two friendly countries.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Chirag Haider, Director General of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended the opening ceremony.

Egyptian air defense chief Major General Mohamed Hagezy Abdel Mawgood and other military officials from both countries were also present on the occasion.

Air defense exercises include training on securing airspace and vital resources while unifying concepts among participating elements to ensure competent planning and administration of operations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Egypts’ efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza during a phone call with President Abdel Fattah al Sisi last Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement that Khan underlined the depth of the relations between the two countries and peoples, saying he was looking forward to exploiting new prospects of fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan.

Sisi and Imran exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause and the recent incidents in the Gaza Strip. Imran said his country highly appreciates Egypt’s position and Cairo’s successful efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister stressed that the stability of Egypt is a milestone in the stability of the Middle East region and the Muslim world as a whole.

Sisi praised the “positive” relations between Egypt and Pakistan. He reaffirmed his willingness to promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

