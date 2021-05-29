More people on Medsos: Joko Widodo criticizes the president





182 Jakarta (Riaunews.com) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again stressed the poor quality of government program planning. This is reflected in several projects that have gone wrong. According to him, this poor program planning also often occurs in infrastructure projects. He admitted that until now he had often led reviews on several projects, which is where Jokowi saw something wrong. President Jokowi's statement was also widely discussed by the public, especially netizens on social media. Warganet said Pak Jokowi was seen to be critical of the president, namely himself. One of those who gave the satire was the figure of Nahdatul Ulama (NU) Umar Hasibuan or Gus Umar. Pak Jokowi criticizes the Indonesian president, Gus Umar wrote on his Twitter account on Friday (5/28/2021). Pak Jokowi criticized the Indonesian president https://t.co/ZDwfiOmmkv Umar Hasibuan Al Chelsea (@ UmarSyadat_75) May 27, 2021 The same was expressed by Democratic politician Yan Harahap. According to him, Jokowi only showed that the performance of the government was bad. Again, Pak Jokowi criticized the incompetent performance of the government, due to the very poor quality of government program planning. According to him, this happens most often in infrastructure projects, yes INFRASTRUCTURE !, he said. Earlier, President Jokowi said that the gap between development at central and regional levels persists. He felt that this was due to the quality of the planning which needed to be improved as well as unclear benchmarks for the success of the program. I see that there are still programs that do not have a clear measure of their success. The goal is not clear, the budget is what you want to target. So this does not support the achievement of the goals, and is not in line with other programs or activities, he said, Thursday (5/27/2021). For example, Jokowi then described a portrait of development gaps at central and regional levels in the implementation of dam and port projects. I see, I am in the field all the time, there is a reservoir without irrigation. No primary, secondary, tertiary irrigation. I found it on the ground, Jokowi said. There is a new port building, with no road access. Damn, how can this port be used. This is what must continue to be guarded, he exclaimed.







