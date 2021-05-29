Lawyers: Biden in Power Makes 2020 Protest Trial Useless Donald Trump White House United States Twitter Black Lives Matter





Lawsuits by protesters who were forcibly evicted from a park near the White House ahead of a photo op by former President Donald Trump should be dismissed as the new administration is unlikely to repeat the events of last June, lawyers argued on Friday.

The U.S. Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration on behalf of individuals and Black Lives Matter last June, claiming administration officials violated the civil rights of protesters. United States District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich heard arguments over whether to dismiss the cases and said she would render a decision later.

The lawsuits are aimed at preventing a repeat of the events of June 1 in Lafayette Square, Justice Department attorney Christopher Hair said. Democrat Joe Biden’s change of administration makes their claims moot, he said.

The lawsuits claim that Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and other officials illegally conspired to violate the rights of protesters during the Lafayette Park cleanup. Law enforcement aggressively forced the protesters to back down, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls at the crowds to disperse them from the park.

Protests erupted across the country last year over police brutality following the death of George Floyd who died on May 25, 2020. Initially, Trump and administration officials expressed sympathy for Floyd’s death, but quickly denounced the protests.

Federal officials have warned of an aggressive backlash in the District of Columbia after nights of violence that resulted in fires, smashed windows, empty shelves and dozens of injured police officers.

After the park was cleared, Trump, flanked by administration officials, walked to a nearby church and stood outside with a Bible in a photoshoot meant in part to show that he did not hide the protests that weighed on the White House. .

A lawyer for the protesters said the group was not doing anything illegal and not threatening anyone or any property. A number of protesters suffered injuries – burns, bruises and respiratory problems – and psychological trauma that persist to this day, attorney Randy Mastro said. It’s important to get to the bottom of how this happened, even as the Biden administration is showing more deference to the protests and the causes behind them, lawyers for the protesters argued.

Why did this happen? Mastro asked. Was it the curfew? The park was cleared before the curfew. Was it to stop the violence? The attorney general himself said there was no violence that day.

Mastro said the rationale for the action had constantly changed, but said it was clear from Trump’s tweets that these protesters were being targeted because of their perspective, their message, their speech. .

Excellent job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination, Trump wrote the day after the square was cleared. The president also shared a letter on Twitter calling the protesters terrorists.

The conduct in this case was so blatantly unlawful and so blatantly unconstitutional as to warrant redress. And we are here today, Your Honor, to do everything we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens in our country, Mastro said.

Administration lawyers and former officials have said that in addition to the now unnecessary litigation, their clients enjoy immunity because they perform the law enforcement functions necessary to secure space for the President of the United States. .

Another lawyer for the protesters said the change of administration was not enough to end the case, arguing that the new administration had not completely repudiated the conduct or had shown that it could never stand again. reproduce.

The judge asked why it would be unreasonable to clean the park for the president, noting that the large crowd would pose a safety risk.

To me, it seems quite obvious to me that you have to clean up the square he has to cross before you reach the church. Why is it not reasonable for the defendants to do this? the judge asked, although she said she understood the lawyers’ concerns about the level of force that was used to do so.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Black Lives Matter DC group and the individual protesters who were in attendance. It is filed by the ACLU of DC, the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm Arnold & Porter.

