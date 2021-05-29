FM visits Iraq to discuss bilateral promotion at OIC and UN level





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Friday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq at the level of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations and its subsidiaries.

The FM’s visit to Iraq is a link in the development of high-level relations with Muslim countries in the light of Prime Minister Imran’s vision.

At Baghdad International Airport, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Saleh Al-Tamimi received Qureshi. Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Lafta, Pakistani Ambassador-designate to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior officials from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry were also present.

It should be mentioned here that Iraq has played a key role in facilitating the recent quiet talks between the leaders of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help bridge the differences between the two Muslim countries. These talks were part of the peace initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran to bring the two Muslim countries closer together.

Imran Khan visited the two countries to help overcome their differences and in the second phase, the Iraqi president played a key role.

During his brief visit to Iraq, the Foreign Minister will hold meetings with his Iraqi counterpart Fawad Hussein and other senior Iraqi leaders. The FM will also meet with Iraqi President Braham Saleh and other senior Iraqi officials. Talks will also be held with Iraqi leaders on strengthening bilateral political and defense cooperation.

It is hoped that this visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During his meetings with Iraqi leaders, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will also discuss the difficulties that Pakistani pilgrims face in Iraq every year and the measures to be taken to facilitate them.

The meetings will focus on promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields, including bilateral relations, trade, investment, education, agriculture, information technology and defense.

The Foreign Minister will brief Iraqi leaders on Pakistan’s position on key regional issues, including the Palestinian issue, the Kashmir issue and the Afghan peace process.

It is hoped that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs will further strengthen the bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.

