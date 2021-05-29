Erdogan opens historic mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square | Political news

Istanbul, Turkey Thousands of worshipers flocked to Istanbul’s central Taksim Square on Friday to mark President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration of an imposing and controversial new mosque.

The opening responded to a long-standing ambition by various governments since the 1950s to build a Muslim place of worship in the square, often seen as a symbol of secularism from Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturks.

The inauguration also coincided with the anniversary of the massive anti-government protests, which began in nearby Gezi Park on May 28, 2013, due to government building plans.

Screens in the square showed the first prayers at the mosque, which overlooks a bronze and marble statue of Atatürk, while worshipers sat on disposable paper prayer rugs.

As municipality workers handed out masks and disinfectant, there was little social distancing among the crowds in a hurry, even though Turkey recently emerged from its toughest COVID-19 lockdown to date.

Erdogans’ arrival was greeted with applause as he waved to the crowd before heading inside.

People watch President Erdogan on large screens during the inauguration of the mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

We have been waiting for this mosque for a long, long time, Mehmet Ali Karahacioglu, 68, told Al Jazeera.

No one could do it only Erdogan. He’s a special man to me. Taksim Square has a very nice view right now. I wish they had built this mosque 50 years ago, he said.

In a speech, Erdogan said he hoped it would light up our city like an oil lamp for centuries to come.

Thousands of people attended the opening [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Taksim is the focal point of life on the European side of Istanbul, it connects to the main shopping street, Istiklal, and is usually buzzing with shoppers, tourists, workers and revelers.

The area was home to Istanbul’s religious and ethnic minorities during Ottoman times and there are several churches in the surrounding area, including the city’s largest Greek Orthodox church, but a few large mosques.

We didn’t have enough mosques here so that’s good, said Canan Kurtoglu, 53, who attended prayers and works for the contractor who built the doors to the mosques.

For critics, however, the new 28-meter-wide dome and two towering minarets stand in the square as part of an effort by Erdogan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) is at the helm. power since 2002, to impose a religious and conservative party. dominance over the region.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on Twitter that by attending large, symbolic mosques in the city of his birth, Erdogan appears determined to leave his indelible mark. on Turkey.

By sponsoring large, symbolic mosques in the city of his birth which already has 3 Erdogan mosques, including the new Taksim Mosque overlooking and reshaping Istanbul’s central Taksim Square, Erdogan seems determined to leave his indelible mark on Turkey. #SultaninAutumn https://t.co/ThppVh9yH7 Soner Cagaptay (@SonerCagaptay) May 28, 2021

Gezi park events

Erdogan has pushed for the establishment of a mosque in the area since he was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s, however, the plans were thwarted by a military intervention in 1997 that ousted the country’s Islamist government, and by a series of legal and public battles.

In a speech that followed the inaugural prayers, Erdogan blamed the Gezi protests for the mosque project not materializing sooner, referring to it as a time when these terrorists opposed us. .

Gezi’s protests were sparked by the Erdogans’ plan to build a shopping center designed as the Ottoman-era barracks on a rare green space in the region, but a brutal police response saw it spread across the country. in turmoil that continued for months.

Construction of the mosque finally began in 2017. The new mosque with a capacity of 2,250 people would also include an exhibition hall, library, soup kitchen and parking lot.

It is the third major religious monument to be established in the city recently by Erdogan.

The huge Camlica Mosque overlooking the Asian side of the city was opened in March 2019.

The 1400-year-old Hagia Sophia, which was originally a church before becoming a mosque under the Ottomans and then a museum under Atatürk, was converted back into a mosque last year.

Canan Kurtoglu poses for a photo in Taksim Square [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Across the square from the mosque was the Atatürk Cultural Center, a 1960s building that Gezi protesters hung with banners in 2013 but was demolished in 2019.

The building is now replaced by a new Atatürk Cultural Center which will house an opera house, as well as exhibition halls, cafes and restaurants.

Erdogan just made this mosque for political reasons, said Can Aksoy, 40, an actor who grew up and lives in the area.

He built it right in front of the cultural center, just to show off his power because he can.

Women attend the opening of Taksim Mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]