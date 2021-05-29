Bima Arya: Call Bogor Ready to Boost Regional Spending to Boost Economic Growth





TEMPO.CO, Bogor – The government of the city of Bogor is ready to encourage economic growth accelerating regional spending through the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city of Bogor during the 2021 budget year. “In accordance with the instructions of the President Joko Widodo so that the regions increase economic growth and reduce the transmission of Covid-19, ”said the mayor of Bogor, Bima Arya, in Bogor City, Friday, May 28, 2021. At a meeting between the regional chiefs of the province of West Java and President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in the city BogorOn Thursday (5/27), Jokowi said the government is targeting 7% economic growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. “Economic growth in the first quarter was still minus 0.74%. In West Java, only two regions recorded positive economic growth, ”he said. Bogor city economic growth in the first quarter was still minus 0.53%, but the Bogor city government encouraged economic growth to be positive. He said he was optimistic the economy could grow positively in the second quarter. “The key is to suppress the transmission of Covid-19 so that the economy can grow positively,” he said. Jokowi reminded all regions to step up regional spending, so that the regional economy turns due to the flow of money. The measures that the Bogor city government will take, according to Bima, are to accelerate regional spending through the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city of Bogor in the 2021 budget year. Earlier, Bogor City Public Works and Land Use Planning Bureau (PUPR) Chief Chusnul Rozaqi of Bogor City said the Bogor City government had a number of infrastructure development during the 2021 budget year, including the construction of the roof of the Grand Mosque with a budget of IDR 32 billion from the APBD of the city of Bogor. Next, the construction of a bridge over Jalan Kencana, Kayumanis village, Tanah Sareal district, with a budget allocation of 396.643 million rupees, as well as the construction of cliff retaining walls (TPT) in Cigede Kulon, village of Mekarwangi, Tanah Sareal district, with a budget allocation of Rp. 953 million, from the APBD town of Bogor. Also Read: Aim for 7% Second Quarter Savings, Jokowi Asks to Boost Government Spending







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos