New York prosecutors focus on real-life Donald Trump Wayne Manor





As two separate investigations into the Trump organization heat up, a series of subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney show how prosecutors are investigating a particular land deal.

The subpoenas, which have not been made public so far, have been issued over the past 18 months to three cities just north of New York City.

Investigators have requested a wealth of documents related to Donald Trumps, unsuccessful attempts to develop a luxury golf course on a 212-acre wooded estate that spans these three towns and includes several mansions. The requested documents and subsequent court filings show investigators are examining whether the Trump organization inflated the property’s value for charitable tax write-off.

The Daily Beast learned that the state attorney general’s office issued a series of subpoenas in November 2019. Investigators demanded copies of zoning, property planning or other building and building permits requested by the Trumps Company for the property, Seven Springs LLC. The dense forest that surrounds an imposing 60-room century-old sandstone castle that includes three swimming pools, carriages and is imposing enough to warrant its own square and fountain.

Think: Bruce Wayne. (There’s even a suspected huge bat population on the grounds of the estate.)

When locals fought against Trumps’ building plans, Trump decided to hand over his land rights to a conservation group, which allowed him to take a hefty tax deduction of $ 21.1 million in 2015, according to a file filed by investigators last August.

But the central question remains: was the gifted land really worth as much if nothing was built there?

The towns of Bedford, New Castle and North Castle have handed over dozens of documents, according to records obtained by The Daily Beast.

By that time, at the end of 2019, the GA’s office had already issued a subpoena to request recordings and communications to see if the Trump organization and its leaders had committed bank fraud again, essentially a matter of lying about the value of assets. Nearly a year later, the team admitted in court documents that they had yet to determine whether they had found violations of applicable laws.

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. was busy trying to get tax returns from then-President Trumps to review his silent cash payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels. . As that investigation expanded into a criminal investigation into the valuation of Trumps properties in cities across the country, this office also sent subpoenas for the Seven Springs conservation agreement to the same three cities in December. 2020.

Except this time, investigators demanded a much larger collection of documents. They asked for things like minutes of planning board meetings, which would help show whether Trump really had a chance to build on the ground, and they searched for documents that were more than 15 years old in some cases. , items which, according to a clerk, should have been destroyed.

Another city clerk said that just two months ago AD investigators were still picking up boxes of documents and loading them into a truck.

The Daily Beast received a copy of the AD’s most recent subpoenas in Bedford, New Castle and North Castle, along with the documents they handed over.

These subpoenas, related to a 2018 case called the John Doe Investigation and Affairs, required copies of a dozen different types of documents, as well as appraisals, engineering reports and statements of claim. ‘environmental impact.

Where these two distinct probes overlap, their efforts have now merged.

Since news of a grand jury broke, Trump has responded with his bitter, standard fury. He publicly denounced the New York investigations as politically motivated, and he claimed they attempted to undermine his 2024 presidential electoral potential.

In recent days, lawyers and other advisers close to the twice-impeached former president have personally reassured Trump that they don’t think New York prosecutors will ever charge him, according to two people close to him. the situation.

I told him he had nothing to fear, said one of those advisers.

Yet Trump’s lawyers have already discussed possible legal maneuvers in the event that the ex-president is ultimately indicted as a result of these investigations. According to one person with direct knowledge of the conversations, lawyers for Trumps would argue, for example, that the investigation was tainted because of James ‘openly partisan rhetoric about Trumps’ alleged criminality and his remarks that Trump is an illegitimate president.

Former Manhattan District Assistant Attorney Alissa Marque Heydari, who now heads the University Institute for Prosecution Innovation, seemed more optimistic.

Using the grand jury to focus on the acts of the most powerful will help restore confidence in the criminal justice system, she said. Too often, these tools are used by the last powerful in our society. But the investigations of the GA and DA go against this norm.

But a source of Trump’s palpable anger with the New York inquiries is not the possible legal peril; it is the exorbitant financial cost to him and his business empire.

The former president has recently complained on several occasions about how he thinks investigators could drag this out for years, and the hefty legal bills are getting so distressing, one of those sources said.

Indeed, a petition filed by Trump’s attorneys earlier this month alleged that a lawsuit brought against him by the NAACP over the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill was frivolous and said plaintiff Democrats and their lawyers should be ordered to pay President Trump’s costs and expenses.

Last week, the AG’s office confirmed that his civil case had recently become a criminal case. Attorney General Letitia James later revealed that two of her attorneys had been deputized to work alongside the Manhattan prosecutorial team. And on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the prosecutor had already called a grand jury to make the historic decision whether or not to charge Trump and others involved.

It’s relatively rare to partner up to this point in a joint investigation, said Tess Cohen, a criminal defense lawyer who presented cases to grand juries for years when she was in the special prosecutor’s office. narcotics in New York.

Given the circumstances, Cohen said it’s likely the two pursuit teams will now appear at the same grand jury, which is an even rarer development that could indicate several things. Either an investigative team has access to a key cooperation witness the other side needs, or the unprecedented act of targeting a former president is such a political minefield that the meeting of two government offices strengthens their case. .

Neither office would confirm the existence of a sitting grand jury, as such proceedings are secret under state law, nor would they provide commentary on this story.

Another reason to team up could be jurisdictional differences, said Dan Feldman, a law professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who worked in the AG’s office for six years until 2005. Feldman, who as a lawmaker from the state also wrote the New York crowd. against the anti-racketeering law, said the AG’s office also had a greater ability to use it against the many entities and actors in the Trump world as part of this deal.

Because the GA has the Organized Crime Task Force, they are uniquely equipped to pursue an indictment under the Tackling Organized Crime Act because they have the expertise, background and statewide jurisdiction, he said.

The Attorney General has the capacity to prosecute crimes that occur outside of Manhattan. Although the Trump organization and its subsidiary Seven Springs LLC are based in New York City, the property under assessment is in Westchester County and any interference with this agreement may have taken place outside of the city.

Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, hired real estate company Cushman & Wakefield in June 2015 to appraise the property, according to information gathered by the AG’s office. This company determined that the property was worth $ 56.5 million as of December 1, 2015, just days before Trump ceded development rights to a huge chunk of this land.

When Trump signed the deal, he ceded the rights to the North American Land Trust. The conservation easement, as the name suggests, gives this nonprofit the power to protect the 158 acres of red oak, sugar maple and blueberry. An environmental assessment in the document indicates that the conservation area is likely to provide critical habitat for some of the region’s rarer bat species, such as the Little Brown Myotis.

A person involved in the conservation deal told The Daily Beast that she was questioned by the Auditor General’s office over two years ago about the value of the land and how it was valued. The person said she has not spoken to investigators since or has not been presented to any current grand jury as a witness. The GA office has not confirmed their account.

Another person who was ordered to turn over documents was Charles Martabano, the land use attorney who represented Seven Springs and was trying to develop the property. State investigators used a subpoena to obtain hundreds of pages of emails, although he managed to keep many of the prosecutors out by declaring them attorney-client privilege.

From his perspective, there is absolutely, absolutely nothing inappropriate here, said Martabanos lawyer George J. Calcagnini.

A city clerk, who turned over the documents to investigators, criticized the investigation as a waste of time and said the city should not have kept the documents long enough to hand them over to investigators.

They won’t find what they’re looking for, she says.

