British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn’t believe COVID-19 escaped from a lab

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn’t think the COVID-19 virus has escaped from a Chinese lab in Wuhan province, but is keeping an eye out for new evidence as it emerges. emerging.

“I’m open-minded about this, but I’ll be clear with you so far, what I’ve seen doesn’t suggest that the … number one candidate for this is a lab leak,” he said. Johnson told CBC. News chief political correspondent Rosemary Bartonin, an exclusive Canadian interview that airs Sunday Rosemary Barton Live.

“So the things I have seen suggest that at this time the prime suspect for the origin of this disease is still a zoonotic disease which has arisen as a result of the breeding of wild animals from one way or another. “

Johnson said if the theory that the virus came from the slaughter of wild animals is shared by British epidemiologists and the World Health Organization, he “will not rule out any possibility.”

“I’m reading a lot of interesting stuff right now about the possibility that there may have been, you know, viruses leaking out of a lab. I think we have to keep an open mind,” he said. told Rosemary Barton.

Johnson spoke to CBC ahead of the UK government’s G7 meeting next month in St Ives, Cornwall, in the south-west of England.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the meeting in person, a Downing Street spokesperson told CBC News.

The controversial theory that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the Wuhan Institute of Virology studies the coronavirus in bats, emerged at the start of the pandemic.

Former US President Donald Trump backed the theory and called COVID-19 a “Chinese virus”. It has been widely rejected by the media, pundits and critics of the president.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that the G7 should establish “ zoonotic research centers ” to help track the emergence of animal-to-human diseases. (Adrian Di Virgilio / CBC)

That position is changing rapidly, in part because of a declassified U.S. intelligence report, released earlier this month, that several Chinese researchers at the institute fell ill in November 2019 and required hospitalization.

Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, told a Senate hearing last week that he and most other members of the scientific community “believe the most likely scenario is that he is was a natural event, but no one knows for sure 100%.

“Since there is a lot of worry, a lot of speculation and since nobody knows for sure, I think we need the kind of investigation where there is open transparency and all the information available, to be made available, to examine. “

“ Zoonotic research centers ”

This week, US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility that the trail leads to a Chinese laboratory.

Biden asked intelligence agencies to report within 90 days and asked U.S. national labs to help with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government.

This week, Trudeau said his government is backing the US investigation to ensure accountability and help prepare Canada for future pandemics.

“I know there are a lot of theories out there, but we have to make sure that we stick to a full and complete spread of the facts to really understand what happened and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” , Trudeau said.

As part of this preparation, Johnson said the G7 meetings will include a discussion of how countries around the world could work to establish “zoonosis research centers” to help determine where new animal diseases are at. humandis emerge.