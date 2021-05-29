Narendra Modi wave could recede

In 2014, Narendra Modi resurrected a phenomenon that had been dormant in Indian politics for three decades. It was the national wave –Hindutva wave ”or“ Modi wave ”as it was then called – on the back of which the Bharatiya Janata party swept back two consecutive general elections as well as a host of states at the start of its first term. Since the Congressional landslide of 1984, politics had gradually become “localized” and revolved around a complex matrix of caste, region, religion and welfare. Power in Delhi has been won by assembling a phalanx of disparate parties on the basis of a “common minimum program”. All of that changed as a dominant BJP built an electoral coalition that, with the exception of southern India, transcends caste, class and region.

The culmination of this national wave was the 2017 elections in Uttar Pradesh, which saw the BJP let off steam at home with a three-quarters majority, the the biggest in nearly four decades. Since then, however, this national wave has receded. With the exception of 2019, the BJP’s election results have been patchy at best.

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, the old political divides in Indian politics – caste and language – as well as relatively new ones – class and gender – were, almost imperceptibly, pushed to the fore. But this national wave of slowdown and decline may have been taken off the beaten track by the fiercer wave of the pandemic. After a heady phase where even state politics followed national sentiment, politics seems to be moving towards a more familiar localized form.

To understand why, we have to go back to the creation of the national wave of 2014, which has since shaped politics. It was made up of two elements – Hindu nationalism and economic aspirations – both merged and embodied in the leadership of Modi. While Hindu nationalism has deservedly received a lot of attention, it is often forgotten how Modi’s tenure was made possible by the previous two decades of rapid economic growth. This growth has raised the horizon of electorate expectations, resulting in a new assertive and enlarged middle class. When those expectations were dashed in the final years of the United Progressive Alliance, they hung their hopes on Modi, voting across demographic lines on the basis of a “ national narrative ” of Hindutva and socio-economic mobility.

In the middle of his first term, realizing he couldn’t deliver the millions of jobs he had promised, Modi tempered expectations by promising a new, less ambitious deal. The economic aspirations of the people would be met by an enabling state, which delivered tangible goods like cooking gas, toilets and bank accounts – what Arvind Subramanian and others have called “New welfarism”. At the same time, the vested interests represented by the bond of corrupt elites – politicians, businessmen, intellectuals, bureaucrats, union leaders – would be defeated, creating a modern and efficient state, putting India in the orbit of prosperity. .

This narrative of economic aspirations, which has creaked under four years of economic downturn, high unemployment and, most recently, de facto recession, is now in ruins. The incredibly haunting images emerging from the second wave – corpses floating in rivers, people dying outside hospitals, dull-eyed parents waiting in endless lines of oxygen – revealed an India in transition, in the world. words of Yamini Aiyar, from a “failed state” to a “failed state”. For anyone with a working pair of eyes and a reasonable grasp of reality, India is not a “Vishwaguru” or the next China; it is more comparable to Nigeria or Bangladesh. In fact, Bangladesh has better development indicators than India and has overtaken India on per inhabitant income too. Even the opium of religious nationalism can no longer obscure the gnawing reality that we now appear more like a “third world country” than we ever have.

Even when the health crisis subsides, the effects of the severe economic crisis caused by the first and second waves will likely last until the end of this government. In these uncertain economic times, the outlook for the ordinary Indian is bleak, a far cry from the bullish days of the early Modi years. In the face of a failed state, people become increasingly dependent on kinship and caste networks as a means of socio-economic security. It is not the state that coordinates requests for injections, oxygen and hospital beds, but social and community networks. Likewise, when economic resources are perceived to be scarce, competition among communities for public goods takes a greater advantage.

This shift from the dominant narrative from “aspiration” to “security” can be reflected in political competition in two ways. First, it can enhance the salience of sub-ethnic identities, such as caste. The inter-caste coalition of the BJP, formed on the basis of both Hindu unity and shared economic mobility, has already frayed with the exodus of dominant agrarian castes, such as the Jats in Haryana and the Marathas in Maharashtra. The mounting insecurity can tear this coalition further apart, with some of the dominant and non-dominant castes returning to their preferred political vehicles in order to better negotiate for limited goods.

And second, it can increase the preeminence of the local over the national. When the horizons of expectations shift to basic necessities like health care and ration, local patronage Pradhan or the adviser takes more weight on the shrill rhetoric or the extravagant promises coming from Delhi. In the absence of a credible promise of socio-economic mobility, a Kashyap or UP Jat villager who could have voted for Modi in the 2017 “ wave elections ” could fall back to the local strongman of confidence of his caste. Thus, the networks of local elites are likely to become, once again, the essential engine of electoral results in their constituency.

It may be recalled here that the first breach in a national policy, during the general elections of 1967, occurred following two successive droughts that have spiked growth and spiked food prices. There was like a famine conditions in Bihar and eastern UP, the first time since independence, and the country has been described pejoratively as leading a “ship to mouth” existence. These are the conditions which bring to the fore the latent centrifugal forces of Indian politics – caste and language – and mark the decisive emergence of regional parties on the national scene.

Some small parties, which might have been seen as anachronistic remains halfway to their political graves, may now see a revival. Take the case of Rashtriya Lok Dal, a party of Jats from western Uttar Pradesh. He was reduced to one seat in the 2017 UP elections (even that one MP was later transferred to the BJP) and was wiped out in 2019. Former party patriarch Ajit Singh (now deceased from a related illness in Covid), as well as his son, Jayant Chaudhary, failed even to defend their strongholds of Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, respectively. This holiday is now in full swing. If we go through its surprisingly strong performance in the recent panchayat polls, on the backs of huge rallies during the agitation of the farmers, the party’s electoral base drifts towards it. the extraordinary The performance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in Bihar is certainly a testament to the palpable current of economic frustration among large sections of voters, enough to revive these small parties.

It doesn’t mean that Hindutva is no longer the dominant ideology of the country. A long-term ideology realignment has indeed taken place over the past three decades and will remain so for the foreseeable future. The BJP will also continue to benefit from its financial and organizational benefits. But if Hindutva only could create inter-caste solidarity or a national wave, the BJP would not have lost the elections of 2004 or 2009. Nor would it have been a marginal actor in the UP and Bihar for much of this period. this decade. Like Rahul Verma and I have argued, the ideological domination of the BJP preceded Modi, even though it accelerated under him.

The BJP’s national wave and its statewide protests were built on a narrative that could stick together the promise of economic prosperity with Hindutva edited by Modi. To the extent that Wave 2 destroyed the economic narrative and blunted the lure of Modi’s leadership (who proved to be not only incompetent but, worse, a cynical politician), the clock for Indian politics seems to be turning back. pre ‘have a good day‘ time. The continued weakness of Congress means that there is no national counter-narrative, leaving the field open to regional and local politics. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh was the crowning glory of the national BJP wave; next year, that might just be his elegy.

Asim Ali is a political columnist and research associate at the Center for Policy Research, Delhi