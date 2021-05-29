Pekuat BUMN Holding Business for Survey Services, Jokowi transfers state shares to BKI





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to transfer all state shares in PT Surveyor Indonesia and PT Superintending Company of Indonesia to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (Persero) or BKI. The decision was stipulated by Government Regulation (PP) number 66 of 2021 of 2021. The new regulations regulate the addition of State Equity Participation (PMN) to the share capital of PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia. The aim is to strengthen the capital structure and increase the commercial capacity of BKI. BKI CEO Rudiyanto said the PP issue in principle marks a new chapter for BUMN Holding investigative services. Where, the operation consists of BKI, PT Sucofindo (Persero) and PT Surveyor Indonesia (Persero) or SI. “The publication of the PP marks a new chapter in the journey of the three investigative service companies, namely being in one unit with the aim of expanding the scale and competitiveness of their companies and increasing their contribution to the ‘national economy,’ said Rudiyanto, Friday (5/28/2021). In the meantime, 21,279 Series B shares have been added to Surveyor Indonesia and 284,999 Series B shares of Superintending Company of Indonesia, which have been issued and fully paid up by the state. PMN add value is set by the Minister of Finance (Menkeu) on the recommendation of the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN). With the transfer of the series B shares, the state exercises control over the Indonesian surveyor and the Indonesian watch company through the two-color series A shareholding with the authority as stipulated in the articles of association. Regarding the progress of setting up Survey Services BUMN Holding, Sucofindo CEO Bachder Djohan Buddin said that currently management is still using the name of the company to complete its steps. Before the holding company is declared fully operational, the Minister of Finance approves it by the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS). Currently, testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services are being developed across Indonesia. The ICT provided must be better and optimal as it will be in competition with foreign surveyors. This is in line with the desire of the Ministry of BUMN to increase its competitiveness to reach the top 5 leaders in the Asia-Pacific region. Another state of readiness, Operational Standards (SOPs) to deliver ICT services to consumers in Indonesia. As expected, the creation of this holding company aims to create competitiveness, especially for products, and to provide quality assurance to consumers. (TIA)







