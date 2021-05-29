Complete list of all the times Sean Parnell criticized Donald Trump | News | Pittsburgh





After the defeat of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a battalion of Republicans from Pennsylvania rushed into Mr. Trump’s election campaign. and even attempted to ban the electoral victory of President Joe Biden, among whom was a former member of the House of Representatives and now a candidate for the Senate. Sean Parnell (R-Ohio Township) participated in proceedings against Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Parliament, alleging that the state’s postal ballot law was unconstitutional.

In fact, every attempt to ban the Pennsylvania election results has been thwarted by the courts, but it’s like the Republicans. Parnell I don’t want to continue to question the election results because Mr. Trump continues to tackle the same problem.

But this has not always been the case. Before Trump got a Republican nomination in 2016, Parnell criticized Trump frequently and harshly. He asked Mr. Trump to release his tax return (focusing on his tax return a year later). (Just to criticize the liberals who guessed). Marco Rubio (Republican Florida) is running for president.

Below is a list of tweets criticizing the Trump of Mr. Parnell, who announced his candidacy for the post of United States Senator on May 11.

On July 18, 2015, Parnell tweeted: “@ realDonaldTrump’s attack on @SenJohnMcCain is arrogant and shows he has no idea what the Vietnamese POWs have gone through.” did.

On February 28, 2016, Parnell tweeted a Weekly Standard article that Trump did not deny former KKK leader David Duke. Parnell writes: But I am not. “

On March 18, 2016, Parnell quotes Daily Caller’s tweet about Trump’s adviser. The unifying person does not trample on dissent ”(June 2020, Parnell He said he was deeply honored and honored to gain the support of Mr. Trump in his legislative election.)

On September 26, 2016, Parnell tweeted, clearly referring to Trump’s criticism of the Iraq war. I hate that Trump says he’s going to take oil. I know what he means. But the US military is a liberator and a guardian. We are not pirates. Parnell fought in the battle in Afghanistan for the military and won the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

On September 26, 2016, Parnell said: “Mr. Trump must be exempt from tax. This is an avoidable vulnerability ”(On March 14, 2017, Parnell criticized MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for focusing too much on Trump’s tax returns., Call it“ Mado Trump Tax Madness ”. )

October 9, 2016, President Trump’s Access Hollywood In a “tape scandal” in which Trump’s tape aired in 2005 and stating that Trump could sexually assault women, Parnell said, “Trump surprised me for over d ‘a decade. The fact that everyone is surprised to say something vulgar before…. That was not the point of what I said. Maybe I’m defending him or his words. There are not any.”

Opponents of Parnell were quick to point out his past criticisms of Trump: businessman Jeff Bartos, also a candidate for the Republican nomination for the US Senate, said. Post digital ads on Google after Parnell’s announcement, Parnell said he was a “liberal ally” and linked to Parnell’s 2016 tweet when he asked Trump to release his tax return.

Ian Prior, a spokesperson for Parnell’s campaign, responded to these ads and attacked the Baltos campaign.

“Digging into tweets that take out of the old context smacks of desperation, but like Jeff Baltos, who has personally donated to President Trump’s leprechaun and several Democrats who have backed his waiver of resignation. What else do you expect from a person? City of Pittsburgh paper.

A spokesman for the Baltos camp, Connor McGuinness, opposed Parnell and repeated calls for Parnell’s previous criticism of Trump, citing other instances where Parnell was “liberal.” He said: “Scams like Sean Parnell are political mistakes.”

“Sean Parnell backed President Trump for Bill 77, a disastrous law that sacrificed Pennsylvania and its presidency, and called on the Liberals to ask Donald Trump to release his tax returns. “I’m happy to see that I agree with my side,” McGuinness said. “Jeff Baltos has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to elect Trump-backed Republicans. We willfully oppose Sean Parnell’s efforts to prevent the re-election of President Trump at any time. ”

Despite the Franklin & Marischal College March poll, Pennsylvania Republicans are divided between Trump allies and transitional Republicans (42% to 38%, respectively), and Commonwealth Republican politicians and candidates see Trump in tandem . Seems to sprint to the right to be.

Democrats have pointed this out, saying Mr. Parnell’s opposition to Mr. Trump also shows he has a split personality.

“The headache continues for Republicans in Pennsylvania as painful loser Sean Parnell becomes the last candidate to compete in the ‘Super MAGA Trump’ primaries. In a May 11 statement, Pennsylvania Democratic spokesman Jack Doyle said the unsuccessful rally of candidates would spend the next 11 months competing to spread conspiracy theories and sell Pennsylvania. ..

And even now, Parnell gives different messages when meeting different audiences. Asked about his efforts to reduce mail-in votes in the 2020 election at the opening press conference, he told local Pittsburgh media that he “does not want to facilitate 2020”. ..

But less than two weeks later, Parnell was a far-right media personality, featuring in a podcast by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, “speaking vividly of a review of the Republican-led ballot in Arizona, 2020. He supported the “Forensic Audit” of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Elections Weather, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in Arizona, Pennsylvania, or any other state in the United States in the 2020 election.

