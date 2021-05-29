Republican Senators loyal to Donald Trump block bipartisan committee investigating U.S. Capitol riots





Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, in a show of loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Key points: If passed, the bill would have formed a 10-member commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riots. Six Republicans voted with the Democrats, but that was not enough to achieve the 60 votes needed Some Republican senators have said they believe the commission could be used against them

The vote was 54 to 35 out of the 60 votes needed to pass a bill passed by the House that would have formed a 10-member committee divided equally between the two parties.

It came a day after emotional calls from the police who battled rioters and politicians who fled the halls of the Capitol that day.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward. Eleven senators missed Friday’s rare vote.

The Jan.6 committee bill passed the House this month with the support of nearly three dozen Republicans.

Speaking to fellow Republicans, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote that they were trying to sweep the horrors of the day under the rug out of loyalty to Mr. Trump.

He left open the possibility of another vote in the future on the creation of a bipartisan commission, saying: The events of January 6 will be investigated. “

Republican senators have said they believe the commission will eventually be used against them politically.

Mr. Trump, who still has a firm grip on the party, called it a “Democratic trap.”

Donald Trump says the proposed commission is a “Democratic trap”. (

Reuters: Leah Millis

)

The vote is emblematic of the deep mistrust between the two parties since the headquarters, especially among Republicans, as some in the party downplayed the violence and defended the rioters who supported Mr Trump and his false insistence that the election was stolen from him.

The attack was the worst on the U.S. Capitol in 200 years and interrupted Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of victory over Mr. Trump.

Four people died that day and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after what authorities called natural causes.

Two police officers committed suicide in the days following the riots.

‘The truth is difficult’: six Republicans vote with Democrats

The vote came after Mr Sicknick’s mother, girlfriend and two police officers who fought rioters surrendered from duty and called on Republicans to back the commission.

While initially saying he was open to the commission’s idea, which would be based on an inquiry into the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has firmly opposed it in recent days. .

He said he believed the panel’s investigation would be partisan despite the same division among party members.

Mitch McConnell opposes the commission because he fears it is partisan. (

AP: Kevin Dietsch

)

Mr McConnell, who once said Mr Trump was responsible for provoking the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, said of Democrats: “They would like to continue to plead for the former president in the future. . “

Still, six members of his caucus challenged him, arguing that an independent look was needed.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said she needed to know more about what happened that day and why.

“The truth is a difficult thing, but we have a responsibility for it,” she said.

“We just can’t pretend that nothing bad happened, or that people just got too aroused. Something bad has happened. And it is important to expose it.

Among her colleagues opposed to the commission, Murkowski said that some did not want to “move the boat”.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, who previously backed the commission’s idea, said he believed Democrats were trying to use it as a political tool.

“I don’t think that’s the only way to get to the bottom of what happened,” Mr Cornyn said, noting that Senate committees were also looking at the seat.

The Republican opposition to the bipartisan panel has rekindled Democratic pressure to end filibustering, an age-old Senate tradition that requires a vote of 60 of 100 senators to interrupt debate and move a bill forward.

With the Senate also split 50-50, Democrats need the support of 10 Republicans to pass the committee bill.

Republicans’ political arguments over the violent siege that is still brutal for many on Capitol Hill almost five months later has frustrated not only Democrats but also those who have fought off the rioters.

Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who responded to the attack, joined Mr Sicknick’s family on Capitol Hill.

Between meetings with Republican senators, he said a commission was “necessary for us to heal as a nation from the trauma we all experienced that day.”

Four people died when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (

AP: Manuel Balce Ceneta

)

Mr. Fanone described being dragged to the steps of the US Capitol by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him.

Sandra Garza, the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed and died after fighting the rioters, said of the Republican senators: “You know they’re here today and with their families and at ease thanks to the actions of the police that day. “

“So I don’t understand why they would resist getting to the bottom of what happened that day and fully understanding how to prevent it. It confuses me,” she said.

Video of the riot shows two men spraying a chemical on Mr Sicknick and another officer, but the Washington medical examiner said he suffered a stroke and died of natural causes.

Some Republicans feared it could be used as a political tool

In a statement, Ms Micknick suggested that opponents of the commission “visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, reflect on what their hurtful decisions will do to the officers who will be there for them. in the future”.

Dozens of other police officers were injured as rioters passed them, smashing windows and doors and chasing lawmakers.

Protesters built a fake gallows outside the U.S. Capitol and called for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the certification of the presidential vote.

Joe Biden said he “can’t imagine anyone voting against” the bill. (

AP: Andrew Harnik

)

“We have a crowd that passes Capitol Hill, and we can’t get Republicans to join us in making a historic record for this event? It’s sad,” said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois.

“It tells you what is wrong with the Senate and what is wrong with filibuster.”

Many Democrats warn that if Republicans are prepared to use filibuster to end an arguably popular measure, it shows the limits of trying to negotiate compromises, especially on bills related to electoral reforms or other aspects of the Democrats’ agenda.

How did the protesters get into the Capitol?

Trump supporters in Washington DC broke into the Capitol building, attacking police, smashing windows and knocking down doors.

Read more

For now, however, Democrats do not have the votes to change the rule.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, both moderate Democrats, have said they want to preserve the filibuster.

Mr Biden, when asked about the commission during a stop in Cleveland, said: “I can’t imagine anyone voting against [it]”.

AP

