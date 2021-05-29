Drama as Didi reports to PM meeting, leaves; Bengal leader Secy recalled to Delhi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas in West Bengal and Odisha and held a review meeting with officials from the two states, and announced immediate financial assistance from 1000 crore. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, skipped the meeting chaired by him, despite meeting with him to report back to him on the damage caused by the cyclone. Since the morning, we have been carrying out aerial surveys. We then went to Kalikunda because the Prime Minister had called a meeting. We did not know. We had (planned an administrative meeting) in Digha. But still, we went to Kalaikunda and handed in the report …, Banerjee said. Banerjee said that, according to the report submitted to the Prime Minister, the state suffered damage of approximately 15,000 crore. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debasree Chaudhuri, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and, interestingly, West Bengal opposition leader and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, attended the PM review meeting. No state government official attended. Top BJP leaders, including party chairman JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, criticized Banerjee for skipping the PM meeting. Nadda tweeted that it was the murder of the constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism. TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh fired back. We don’t have time to answer all this because our leaders are busy working … Hours later, the Center called Chief Secretary of State Alapan Bandopadhyay, who was accompanying Banerjee on Friday and who was due to retire on May 31 in Delhi. The Center sent a letter to the state government, asking Bandopadhyay to report to the North Block office of the Training and Personnel Department in Delhi on May 31. Bandyopadhyay recently received a three month extension. TMC spokesman Ghosh called it a vindictive action from the BJP which cannot get over its humiliating loss in recent polls. In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and did not request any immediate packages from the Center to undertake relief and restoration work, saying the country was in need of funds. for Covid. However, we have asked for help with long-term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient …, Patnaik said. The Prime Minister also announced a payment of 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and 50,000 each to the wounded.

