With strained West ties, Turkey gets lifeline from Poland

For those who know why Istanbul has a Polish village, Polish President Andrzej Dudas’ visit to the scenic district this week was loaded with symbolism evoking the historical legacy that connects Turkey and Poland.

The Polish village or Polonezkoy in Turkish was founded in 1842 by Polish exiles who took refuge with the Ottomans in hopes of organizing the struggle for independence from Poland after it was invaded by Russia, Austria and Prussia. Their leader, Michal Czajkowski, who became known as Mehmet Sadik Pasha after his conversion to Islam, led a regiment of 8,000 men in the Ottoman army, which, in coalition with the British and the French, defeated the Russia during the Crimean War in 1853-56.

Almost 170 years later, the Crimean question once again unites Turks and Poles. Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea Peninsula to Ukraine was a priority Dudas speaks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 24, as well as other Russian-related matters such as security in the Black Sea and the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Duda stressed that Crimea was under occupation, echoing the Erdogans’ repeated refusals to annex Russia.

At the height of their common position against Russia on this issue, the two sides have taken a crucial step on bilateral military collaboration beyond their partnership with NATO anpurchase contract in Poland of 24 armed Bayraktar TB2 drones, produced by a Turkish company owned by Erdogans’ son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar. The first delivery is scheduled for 2022. The package also includes smart micro-munitions made by the Turkish company Roketsan, as well as ground control stations and ground data terminals for drones.

As Erdogan pointed out, this agreement makes Poland the first member of NATO and the European Union to purchase Turkish drones. According to official data, a total of 180 Bayraktar TB2 drones are currently in the inventories of Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

Turkish opponents of the EU might not be entirely happy with the deal, but Erdogans’ calculation is not hard to discern. Building on his relationship with Duda, he seems to have two goals: to strengthen his position within NATO and to have a sort of Trojan horse in the EU. For Erdogan, the military partnership with Poland is proof that Turkey is contributing to NATO’s efforts to deter Russia. And with the added bonus of Turkey’s close relationship with Ukraine, he hopes to call on US President Joe Biden as NATO’s valued partner against Russia. The two leaders are expected to have their first meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, with Erdogan keen to break the ice with the US president.

In a video conference with U.S. business leaders on May 26, Erdogan expressed optimism that the meeting herald a new era between Ankara and Washington, despite what he called the additional burden Biden placed on bilateral relations by acknowledging the massacres of Ottoman-era Armenians as genocide.

While the Turkish-Polish alignment with Russia is certainly good news for Washington, their drone deal might not be quite as well received, given its implications for trade competition in the drone market. Turkish public broadcaster TRT described the deal as amajor step challenge the US monopoly on the sector, pointing out that Turkey has become the world’s fourth largest producer of armed drones after the United States, Israel and China.

Another question is: to what extent can Warsaw help Ankara to advance its interests?

Poland has enjoyed good relations with the United States for several decades now and welcomes American troops The Turkish-Polish rapprochement was facilitated by the political affinity between Erdogan and the right-wing Duda. Both are populist leaders accused of undermining democracy in their respective countries, and both have experienced extraordinary chemistry with the US president. Donald trump.

Faced with domestic economic turmoil and diplomatic isolation abroad, Erdogan hopes Polish support will allow him to strengthen his position in NATO and normalize relations with the EU, especially to speed up the update. Turkey’s customs union agreement with the bloc.

Warsaw, for its part, would like to see Ankara also align itself with the Bucharest Nine, a group of Eastern European countries created at the initiative of Poland and Romania against perceived threats from Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. At the joint press conference in Ankara, Erdogan welcomed Dudas’ proposal to establish a trilateral dialogue that would include his Romanian counterpart. Turkey is our best ally in that part of the world, Duda said, suggesting he sees Turkey as a bulwark against Russian rule in the Black Sea region.

In 2019, Ankara angered Warsaw and other NATO allies by blocking a NATO defense plan for the Baltic States and Poland in an attempt to gain support for its campaign against Kurdish forces in Syria. . He abandoned his veto as part of efforts to mend fences with the West after Bidens’ election. During Dudas’ visit, Erdogan announced that Turkey would deploy F-16 planes to Poland as part of NATO Baltic air police mission, another move to deter Russia, and welcomed Contribution from Poland to a NATO mission to assist Turkey against regional security risks, based in Incirlik in southern Turkey.

But can Erdogan count on Poland’s unwavering support in its relations with the EU and NATO? Karol Wasilewski, a Turkish analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, points out that Poland has never stood out as a leading opponent of tougher policies against Turkey in the EU, even though it has generally favored political compromise, mainly due to its early NATO policy.

Analyst cites strained Turkey-US relations biggest challenge to the development of Polish-Turkish relations. US sanctions against Turkey following its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems were calculated not to hamper Turkey’s military cooperation with other NATO allies, he writes, but the prospect of more severe penalties in the absence of compromise can complicate [Polands] defense cooperation with Turkey. Likewise, a resumption of Turkey’s confrontational policy towards EU members such as France, Greece and Cyprus would force Poland to take a stand in the intra-EU debate on imposing sanctions on Turkey. .

From Turkey’s point of view, meanwhile, adding a military dimension to its relations with Poland could further strain its relations with Russia, already thwarted by Ankaras’ military cooperation with Ukraine. In a new warning which coincided with Dudas’ visit to Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Ankara to carefully analyze the situation and stop fueling militarist sentiment in Kiev. Encouraging aggressive Ukrainian actions on Crimea amounts to an encroachment on the territorial integrity of Russia, he added.

Having said that, many other aspects of Ankaras ‘attitude maintain doubt that Erdogans’ efforts to return to the Western fold are tactical steps to break free from the diplomatic seat and that he has not given up. to play a double game between the United States and Russia.