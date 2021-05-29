Sowing peace, supporting development: two essential mandates with which Xi Jinping challenged humanity – KBC

In a painting he considers a masterpiece, the French post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin (1848-1903) presents the life cycle of human beings with a dreamlike and poetic approach.

The 4 meter canvas painting begins with a baby on the right and ends with a shriveled old woman on the left.

Plants, including trees, flowers, herbs, and fruits, represent the fleetingness of time and the disappearance of life. The title of the painting asks three intriguing questions:

Where do we come from?

Who are we?

Where are we going?

How China sees it

President Xi Jinping provided China’s response to the Gauguins’ questions in a UN speech on January 18, 2017.

Passing the torch of peace from generation to generation, supporting development and making civilization flourish: this is what the peoples of all countries aspire to; it is also the responsibility that statesmen of our generation should assume. And China’s proposal is: to build a community of shared future for mankind and achieve shared and win-win development, Xi said.

A human community with a shared future is not like the European Community. He belongs to the whole human race, respects sovereignty and rejects an unequal system in which the weak depend on the powerful.

The Chinese notion of such a community combines the Western concept of fate which emphasizes inevitability and the Indian (Buddhist) concept of fate (prat? Tyasamutp? Da) which leans towards fortune.

Autonomy is a prerequisite for such a community. On this basis, it transcends differences of national interests. Common interests follow common responsibilities that lead to a shared future.

Peter Thomson, the 71st president of the United Nations General Assembly, told Xinhua in 2012: Building a community of common destiny for humanity is for me the only future of humanity on this planet.

Why?

Human beings live in an interconnected world. As we move towards an era defined by the Internet of Everything (IoE), new spheres of exploration such as artificial intelligence (AI), the deep sea, the Internet and outer space are expected to no longer be. be governed by old geopolitical and zero-sum rules. nor should they contradict fundamental human values. Technological reassessment is profoundly transforming the pattern of global interactions, reshaping political and economic systems, and even redefining humanity.

In a decentralized world, human beings need a guiding principle to help them build peaceful and prosperous lives. This is where the concept of a human community with a shared future comes in.

In short, the concept includes three missions:

First, to advance the common development of our world, promote the common rebirth of human civilizations and unite the peoples of the whole world into one.

While the concept of a Chinese nation incorporates philosophies that span Chinese civilization, the concept of a human community with a shared future illustrates China’s ties to the world, integrating the Chinese dream with the world’s dream.

President Xi said China’s proposal to build a human community with a common future was not diplomatic rhetoric. It is essential for the realization of the Chinese dream and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Second, to offer Chinese wisdom and a Chinese solution to the problems facing humanity. According to this concept, autonomy over fate transcends center-periphery dependence, common destiny prevails over interdependence, and the notion of human community with a shared future prevails over paradoxes, such as that between globalization economic and localization policy.

Today’s world is undergoing profound changes never seen in the previous century. While the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a formidable challenge to the world, the collaboration between countries to combat it is a vivid example of how we are pursuing our common future.

Public good and community building

Third, to answer the question, we are heading towards a better future.

The dawn of a new era defined by AI and IoE makes it possible to move from cultural exchanges to innovation. This paves the way for a future where the theory of linear evolution is out of place, Western centrism is rejected, and anthropocentrism no longer dominates. These are the fundamental ideas at the heart of a global community with a shared future.

Contrary to outdated mindsets governing international relations, China is destined to develop its vaccines as a global public good and to make them more accessible and affordable for developing countries.

As stated in the white paper China and the World in the New Era, building a community with a shared future does not mean that all nations abide by the same values ​​or the universal implementation of unilateral proposals pushed by one country or one. small minority of countries. Neither does it mean the establishment of a single unitary actor in the world, nor the replacement of one system or culture by another.

President Xi Jinping Attends 15th G20 Summit Via Zoom As A Way To Work With The World To Support Peace And Development

Rather, it calls on countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and levels of development to align their goals and interests, enjoy equal rights and share all responsibilities in international activities for the advancement of society. ‘humanity.

Building such a community is not a hollow slogan, but achievable through the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the formulation of a new form of international relations and the creation of a global network of partners. connectivity. The interconnection of human beings emphasizes active control, rather than passive acceptance of human destiny.

The author, Professor Wang Yiwei, is vice president of the Xi Jinping Academy of Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, and member of the board of directors of the Global Engagement Academy, Shandong University (Weihai).

