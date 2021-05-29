Customer Advisory Board: Do You Need It?





Business people having a video conference in the office. Businessmen and women having web conference … [+] in the office meeting room.

Getty

No doubt the legendary Steve Jobs had an innate ability to understand his customers. As a result, he was able to build an empire based on iconic products.

But of course, most companies don’t have Steve Jobs. Instead, they need to get customer feedback.

Still, it can be difficult. After all, customers often don’t know what they need. Or there may be power users asking for features that only a handful of people really want.

So what to do? One approach is to set up a client advisory committee or CAB.

Customer Advisory Boards are designed to bring together participants such as C-level executives, technical experts, and end users to collaborate on product development, provide user experience feedback, or share ideas on themes and industry trends, said Imran Khan, who is the senior vice president of customer success at BMC Software. Topics can range from business issues to corporate culture. CABs can be technical or product-driven, aimed at client success and professional services, or there are CABs for executives, all of which can also be broken down by industry or region.

To get an idea of ​​the benefits of a CAB, think about the Atera experience. The company, which operates a remote monitoring and management platform, works closely with more than 6,000 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals in 90 countries.

It is true that the company has a portal of features and pages on Facebook and Reddit for getting customer feedback. But Atera wanted to go beyond that. So the company created a CAB, which it calls the Atera Champions program.

We were able to create customer service improvements based on the knowledge of our customers, said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. We have expanded our Customer Success department and provided 24/7 support, 365 days a year, improved our knowledge base and updated our product roadmap to streamline the experience for MSPs and IT professionals working with their various clients. We also saw an increase in the number of scripts shared by our communities, from 220 to almost 500 approved scripts, a 100% increase this quarter.

The challenges and the opportunities

It is interesting to note that many CABs are in fact ineffective. It is often because there is not a real commitment of time and resources.

Without planning and research, you risk alienating your best customers because they feel you’ve wasted their time, said Raphael Bres, product manager at Tradeshift. Or worse, you are breaking your organization’s reputation because your customers think you just don’t get it.

Plus, a CAB shouldn’t be a trick to sell your product. And it shouldn’t be about prioritizing features either, which is intended for a newsgroup.

Development

It is essential to be selective when hiring CAB members. I would strongly suggest selecting clients who are committed to participating and represent a wide variety of use cases in your market and customers, said Rebecca Biestman, Director of Marketing at Reputation and Executive Sponsor of the company’s CAB. . The Customer Reputation Advisory Board currently has 15 members across different countries, industry verticals and products used.

But the effort is worth it. A CAB can certainly be transformative for a business.

As CABs essentially evolve customer engagement from ad hoc transactions to long-term strategic business partnerships, these programs can and should be an essential part of the overall brand and corporate strategy of a business, said Erica Moulton, NetApps director of customer experience and customer experience activation. Advocacy. The return on investment for nurturing strategic client relationships in advisory boards is extremely high and demonstrable when done right.

Tom (@ttaulli) is a startup advisor / board member and author of Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook: A Guide to Implementing RPA Systems and Implementing AI Systems: Transform Your Business in 6 Steps. He has also developed various online courses, such as COBOL and Python programming languages.

