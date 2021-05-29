Boris Johnson ‘refused to send’ Carrie Symonds’ letter of complaint about their dog





Carrie Symonds wrote a letter of complaint following a newspaper article about her dog claiming the animal’s rights were violated as a child, but Boris Johnson refused to send it after describing it as “absurd”. According to Dominic Cummings, Ms. Symonds “cracked” the Times “completely trivial” story last March about their dog, Dilyn. History claimed Ms Symonds and the Prime Minister were considering relocating the dog due to his poor health. According to the Daily Mail, the letter written by Ms Symonds accused The Times of being in violation of the Editors’ Code of Practice in Clause 1 (Clarification), Clause 2 (confidentiality), Clause 3 (harassment) and the clause 6 (children). The draft letter, which was signed by their two names, said it was “utterly wrong to suggest that he is chronically ill” and added that “Dilyn is and always will be a much loved member of our family”. The letter claimed that the article contained a number of “extremely inaccurate damaging allegations about our home and our privacy” and that it was “extremely upsetting and hurtful”. He details that the couple had received “abuse” from the public who had been “misled into believing that we would unceremoniously relocate our beloved family dog.” He ends by saying that the couple have no other choice but to “pursue the matter officially with IPSO”. Mr Cummings, a former chief adviser to the prime ministers, told the Commons Health and Welfare and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday that the story contributed to chaotic scenes in Downing Street as the government was scrambling to respond to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister was distracted by the story when he told him there would be “big problems ahead” if the self-isolation measures were not announced immediately, highlighting guard against “100,000 to 500,000 dead”. Mr Cummings said: ‘It sounds so surreal it couldn’t be true … that day the Times ran a huge story about the Prime Minister, his girlfriend and their dog. “The Prime Minister’s girlfriend was completely crazy about this and demanded that the press office take care of this.” The then report stated that Dilyn had turned out to be a “sick animal” and quoted a Whitehall source predicting: “I’m not sure this dog will get through the next shuffle.” However, sources told the Mail Mr Cummings stepped in and told Mr Johnson it was a waste of time.

